Marie (Skeens) Shelden recently celebrated 104 years of life surrounded by friends and family.
A birthday party for the longtime Osawatomie resident was held July 10 at Lamar Court Assisted Living in Overland Park. About 50 guests attended, and many had a special story of how Marie impacted their life.
Although Marie is 104 years old, she is still young at heart. She and her family went to Hereford House on her July 5 birthday to enjoy steak, a favorite food of hers. Marie reads the local newspaper almost every day and entertains the many guests that visit her.
Marie said the secret to her long life is unconditional love. She is the matriarch of her close-knit family and has two children, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Marie grew up in Osawatomie and is the second oldest of eight children. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1936. During the 2022 annual Osawatomie alumni banquet, she was recognized as the oldest alumni present.
Marie planned to attend nursing school after high school, but her mother died in childbirth with Marie’s youngest sibling. She chose to stay home and raise her younger siblings with the help of her father and her Uncle Millard. All her siblings have passed away.
Marie and her husband, James “J.J.” Gardner Shelden, were in the same high school class, but they did not start talking until after graduation. They were married in 1940 and spent 66 years of marriage together until James’ death in 2006. Together they raised two daughters, Lougene and Martha.
Martha New, Marie’s daughter, said she remembers that the marriage between her parents was very solid. Martha’s father was often gone because of his work on the railroad, and the responsibility fell on Marie to run the house smoothly. Their marriage had a balance and was built on respect and kindness.
Marie was a homemaker for many years and moved into Brookdale Senior Living in 2009. After a bad fall that broke her ankle, she moved to Lamar Court in 2019.
Gary Marsh, Marie’s son-in-law, visits Marie almost every day since Gary’s wife, Lougene, passed away last year. He makes sure she has fresh water, checks to see if she needs anything, and occasionally brings her a chocolate milkshake. Gary is always impressed by how active she is at her age.
“She was always someone who was busy making other people happy,” Gary said when describing his first impression of her.
Geribeth Anslander was a good friend of Lougene since the two met in fifth grade. She remembers how when they were young, Marie’s house was always open to everyone. Geribeth said she felt very welcomed by Marie, who has a very caring and loving personality.
“She was such a welcoming mom, you always felt like you were just one of their family when you were there,” Geribeth said.
Greg Marsh is a grandson of Marie and remembers many visits with his grandmother when he was younger. He fondly recalls how after a snowstorm, he and his brother jumped off haybales into a 4-foot snow drift, and they convinced Marie to join them. Greg claims that she must have been in her 60s at the time.
Mary Lou Lewis has been friends with Marie for almost 70 years. They met at First Christian Church in Osawatomie and quickly became friends. They had lunch together almost every day when they both lived at Brookdale Senior Living. Mary Lou said that she is a better person by knowing Marie.
“Her birthday was July 5, and I always told her that she’s a real firecracker,” Mary Lou said.
