PAOLA — Lillian Tallio makes no secret about the importance of her family and friends.
“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here,” she says.
So when it came time to celebrate her 100th birthday, Lillian was delighted to discover that a small army of her friends and family were ready to celebrate with her.
The crew decorated the front yard of Lillian’s Paola home with signs and birthday décor Saturday, Jan. 22, and then Lillian had a front row seat to a special parade of vehicles down Wea Street.
Wearing bright red in honor of her Kansas City Chiefs, Lillian waved and blew kisses as the parade participants drove by.
Family friend Joan Fehling held out a birthday sign from the passenger window as she went by, and Lynn and Carol Martin drove their Excaliburs. Dr. Kerri Fellows even drove her Corvette in the parade.
Other participants included Lillian’s daughters, Deb and Toni, as well as several grandchildren and other friends and relatives. Members of the Paola Police Department led the parade.
“They made me feel so good,” Lillian said.
The surprises didn’t stop there, though. Instead of a simple card, Lillian’s friends and family gave her a giant poster board that said “Happy 100th Birthday Mum Mum.” It was then signed with messages from her family and friends. When Lillian opened up the poster board, she discovered a giant word search of her favorite things made by Claude and Jacque Davis. Doing word searches is one of Lillian’s hobbies.
Deb said she was amazed how many people stepped up to make her mother’s 100th birthday special. Deb had posted about Lillian’s birthday on a few online Kansas City Chiefs message boards, but she never expected the team to respond by sending Lillian a special package. Inside was a Chiefs football with a printed signature of Patrick Mahomes, a Chiefs flag, scarf and other memorabilia.
Lillian also received a special Kansas City Chiefs balloon gift set from Events by Erika in Pleasanton after the owner heard about Lillian’s milestone birthday and her love for the Chiefs.
Lillian is a lifelong Paola resident who said she is a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. Deb said her favorite part of her mother’s passion is that she takes a shot of Hot Damn! every time the Chiefs or Royals score. Word of her ritual has quickly spread, and Lillian received several bottles of Hot Damn! for her birthday.
She won’t have to look far to find friends and family willing to help her tackle some of those bottles. “Thirsty Thursdays” have become somewhat of a tradition at Lillian’s house as guests stop by to watch a game, play some cards and share a few sips of Paralyzer with Lillian. The Paralyzer is her signature frozen drink. It is made with orange juice, lemonade and vodka.
The Tallios have created a wide network of friends over the years. Lillian graduated from Paola High School in 1940, and Deb graduated from PHS in 1971. Lillian’s other daughters, Jan Lowery and Toni Warren, graduated from PHS in 1964 and 1975.
Lillian worked at Viva Shop, a women’s clothing store on the Square, for about 25 years. She also worked at the Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant, where she met her husband Tony. They were married in 1945, and he passed away 14 years ago.
Lillian’s actual birthday is Jan. 26, 1922, and Deb said her mother’s fiery, playful personality but also friendly and compassionate nature always reminded her of actress and comedian Betty White. White was born Jan. 17, 1922, and passed away Dec. 31, 2021, just before her 100th birthday.
Lillian said her secret to long life has been surrounding herself with family and friends and maintaining a positive attitude. She taught her children that life is a choice. “I choose happy every day,” she said.
That wasn’t always easy when COVID-19 first struck in 2020 and Lillian had to leave her local family and friends to live with her daughter, Jan, in Columbia, Mo. But even though she couldn’t see her friends in person, she was given a collage of their faces on a poster board that she kept by her chair. She still has it even though she is back in Paola.
“I have them with me every day,” Lillian said.
Lillian is a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and she credits her faith for all of the blessings in her life. She also has a prayer list that she continually updates so she can pray for her family and friends.
Good genes may be another secret to Lillian’s long life. Her sister, Agnes Scherman, passed away in December at the age of 106.
