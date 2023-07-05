LOUISBURG – As a group of city and county leaders gathered in front of the Louisburg Senior Center, former Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon gestured out toward Metcalf Road where a cyclist was cruising down one sidewalk while a pedestrian was walking on another across the street.
“You wouldn’t have seen that a year ago,” McMahon said. “That’s what it was built for.”
The officials gathered on the morning of Wednesday, June 28, for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Metcalf 2.0 reconstruction project.
Construction on the more than $5 million project began in August 2022.
The ribbon cutting took place at the busy intersection of Metcalf Road and South Fifth Street near Broadmoor Elementary, which was reworked with a traffic signal and designated turning lanes as part of the project.
A high visibility pedestrian crossing was also installed at Metcalf Road and Thomas Drive, where motorists and pedestrians access Ron Weers Park and City Lake.
Other aspects of the street rehabilitation project included road widening and resurfacing, curb and gutter upgrades, underground storm water improvements, an integrated bicycle path and sidewalks along the east and west sides of Metcalf Road.
The project spanned Metcalf from South Second to South 16th streets in Louisburg.
The bulk of the funding for Metcalf 2.0 was provided by a $3.1 million Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) grant administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
The county and city of Louisburg shared the remainder of project expenses not covered by the grant. Both entities committed to contributing the county’s quarter-cent sales tax money for the project. Louisburg’s share of the quarter-cent sales tax is $500,000.
Ron Achelpohl, director of transportation and environment for MARC, told those in attendance that the project got kicked off when the city of Louisburg pursued a grant through MARC’s Planning Sustainable Places program.
“This is really an exemplary model of success of that program,” Achelpohl said. “It’s exactly the type of project that this program was designed to help deliver.”
Miami County Commissioner Tyler Vaughan said the city-county cooperation and contribution of local funds helped with the acquisition of the MARC grant, and it proves that Miami County and its cities can compete with other MARC municipalities when it comes to potential grant funding.
“We’re not little old Miami County anymore,” Vaughan said. “We’re a heavy player in the metro area.”
Fellow Miami County Commissioner Rob Roberts thanked local residents for supporting the county’s quarter-cent sales tax the past 23 years.
Roberts said the tax has generated close to $23 million and attracted another $18 million from outside sources like grants through MARC and KDOT. The focus of the money has been on road and bridge projects.
“This is the 35th project,” Roberts said. “These projects weren’t paid for by your property taxes.”
Louisburg Mayor Donna Cook said cooperation between the city and county was vital throughout the project, and she hopes it can continue.
“Working together for the betterment of all Miami County is what we need for the county’s future,” Cook said. “This project will help our community’s growth.”
