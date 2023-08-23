Beverly Steger launches a bean bag during a cornhole tournament at the Louisburg Senior Center. The center was celebrating National Senior Citizens Day on Monday, Aug. 21. In addition to the tournament, the center had a raffle for prizes, a memories event and 80s trivia for a chance to win prizes.
Beverly Steger launches a bean bag during a cornhole tournament at the Louisburg Senior Center. The center was celebrating National Senior Citizens Day on Monday, Aug. 21. In addition to the tournament, the center had a raffle for prizes, a memories event and 80s trivia for a chance to win prizes.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Beverly Steger launches a bean bag during a cornhole tournament at the Louisburg Senior Center. The center was celebrating National Senior Citizens Day on Monday, Aug. 21. In addition to the tournament, the center had a raffle for prizes, a memories event and 80s trivia for a chance to win prizes.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Rhonda Kerr, director of the Louisburg Senior Center, and site manager Pat Hutsell pose for pictures with cornhole tournament winner Brian Biehler on National Senior Citizens Day on Monday, Aug. 21.
LOUISBURG — A cornhole tournament, memories session, meatloaf lunch, 80s trivia and a raffle for prizes were a few of the ways the Louisburg Senior Center and Meals on Wheels celebrated National Senior Citizens Day on Monday, Aug. 21.
Site director Pat Hutsell helped with the tables and serving meatloaf for the regular meal, which drew a large crowd.
Rhonda Kerr, Louisburg Senior Center director, dressed in a pink top, colorful leotard and a pink headband.
Prior to the meal, the members of the Louisburg Senior Center played in a cornhole tournament.
Beverly Steger and Ken Asher had quite a battle in the tie-breaker semifinals, going extra rounds to determine the winner.
Asher pulled it out and made it to the finals in a thrilling 4-3 win in the final round.
Brian Biehler was waiting in the finals for Asher. Biehler was ready, making quick work of Asher in straight games. Biehler took the title 10-7.
For winning the cornhole tournament, Biehler was able to pick out one of the raffle prizes.
Each of the regulars in attendance for National Senior Citizens Day were given a raffle ticket.
Steger had her number drawn to pick out one of the prizes. Ken and Mary Asher also had their numbers drawn. Mary picked out a glass pumpkin with candy kisses in it.
The 80s trivia game included questions like “What 1980s television show featured an alien life form?” “What group recorded hits like ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ and ‘Wanted Dead of Alive?’” “What television show was based on a medical unit during the Korean War?”
Answers to those three questions were: Alf, Bon Jovi and M.A.S.H.
For the Alf answer, it was also pointed out that one of the writers from that show, Steve Pepoon, lives in Paola.
Pepoon also owned a DeLorean, a car that became popular after the movie Back to the Future. He had a personalized plate for it: ALFWRTR.
Meals on Wheels is having a dinner and pie auction at the John P. Hand American Legion Post 250 in Louisburg on Saturday, Sept. 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Reservations are required by Aug. 25 and may be made by contacting Beth at (316) 727-1249. The cost for dinner is $20 per person.
The Louisburg Senior Center is having a biscuit and gravy fundraiser at the center from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
The center will serve biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, juice and coffee. Music will be provided by Dennis Cook.
Cook, who played with Riverrock, was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame with the band in 2011.
The fundraiser was organized to help replace some of the old chairs at the center. There is a fee of $10 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.