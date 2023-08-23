230823_mr_lou_seniors_01

LOUISBURG — A cornhole tournament, memories session, meatloaf lunch, 80s trivia and a raffle for prizes were a few of the ways the Louisburg Senior Center and Meals on Wheels celebrated National Senior Citizens Day on Monday, Aug. 21.

Site director Pat Hutsell helped with the tables and serving meatloaf for the regular meal, which drew a large crowd.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or emorris@cherryroad.com.

