Osawatomie Chamber Director Kari Bradley (left) presents the Business of the Year award to Jeff and Sarah Dorsett of Freedom’s FrontTire Bicycle Repair/Sales in November 2022. Bradley has accepted a position with First Option Bank.
OSAWATOMIE — Kari Bradley, the city’s business liaison and executive director of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce, announced May 1 she has accepted a position with First Option Bank, according to a city news release.
“We have been so fortunate to have Kari serve as the city’s business liaison and as the chamber director in Osawatomie,” City Manager Mike Scanlon said in the release. “Her passion for the job and community was contagious and has an everlasting impact.”
The city, working with the chamber, is developing a transition and recruitment plan for the position, according to the release.
“Kari will certainly be missed and she’s left some hard shoes to fill,” said Doug Petroskey, president of the chamber board.
Scanlon said his hope is to transition over the next four to six weeks, with Bradley assisting in whatever ways work best for her and First Option Bank.
“First Option plucked one of our best employees, but Kari staying in Miami County is really a win for everyone,” Mayor Nick Hampson said.
Bradley joined the Chamber of Commerce in July 2020 and combined forces with the city of Osawatomie beginning in January 2022 as the city’s first business liaison. As the business liaison, Bradley was responsible for many economic development projects and partnerships within Osawatomie and worked closely with Janet McRae of Miami County Economic Development and the Kansas Department of Commerce, including the Office of Rural Prosperity, according to the release.
City officials said Bradley was an integral part of many ongoing development projects, including recent wins through the Department of Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant program that will be investing in Osawatomie’s downtown.
As the part of the position, Bradley also served on numerous community boards including Osawatomie State Hospital Citizen’s Advisory Board, Miami County United Way, Miami County E-Community and Miami County Community Foundation.
She was also a designated staff liaison for many of the city of Osawatomie’s appointed boards, including the Tourism Committee, Trail Commission and Arts Commission. Her engagement in the community included service with the Osawatomie Alumni Association, John Brown Jamboree Committee, Lights on the Lake Committee, Freedom Festival and others.
“The city of Osawatomie wishes Kari Bradley good luck in her next chapter, and looks forward to a continued partnership in her new position,” the city stated in the release.
