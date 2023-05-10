221123_mr_kari_bradley_01

Osawatomie Chamber Director Kari Bradley (left) presents the Business of the Year award to Jeff and Sarah Dorsett of Freedom’s FrontTire Bicycle Repair/Sales in November 2022. Bradley has accepted a position with First Option Bank.

 File photo

OSAWATOMIE — Kari Bradley, the city’s business liaison and executive director of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce, announced May 1 she has accepted a position with First Option Bank, according to a city news release.

“We have been so fortunate to have Kari serve as the city’s business liaison and as the chamber director in Osawatomie,” City Manager Mike Scanlon said in the release. “Her passion for the job and community was contagious and has an everlasting impact.”

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.