PAOLA – Members of Chapter DQ, P.E.O. recently donated money and blankets to My Father’s House, a homeless shelter in Paola.
The presentation took place during the group’s Dec. 14 meeting at the Paola Country Club. The meeting also featured the group’s holiday auction, which is used to raise money for Paola Endowment scholarships.
Beth Waddle of My Father’s House attended the meeting and accepted a $100 check, along with a donation of several bags of blankets.
Christy Levings, Chapter DQ president, also recognized two Paola High School sophomores who recently helped create a food pantry program at the high school. The club raised $1,800 for the program last year.
