Two check presentations took place during Chapter DQ, P.E.O.’s Dec. 13 meeting at the Paola Country Club. Christy Levings, Chapter DQ president, presented a $50 check to Beth Waddle of My Father’s House, along with a donation of tied blankets. Levings also presented a $50 check to Miranda Kranz of Lakemary Center.
Christy Levings (right), Chapter DQ, P.E.O. president, presents a $50 check to Beth Waddle of My Father’s House, along with a donation of tied blankets.
Christy Levings (left), Chapter DQ, P.E.O. president, presents a $50 check to Miranda Kranz of Lakemary Center.
Kathy Peckman checks out some of the items in the holiday auction that Chapter DQ, P.E.O. uses to raises money for Paola Endowment scholarships.
