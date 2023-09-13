Miami County EMS Battalion Chief Pete Swaney, Paola firefighter and EMT Bill Sanders, Miami County Republic Sports Editor Gene Morris and Miami County Sheriff Frank Kelly stand in front of the Paola McDonald’s selling Kansas City Chiefs flags on Sept. 6 to raise money for Ronald McDonald House.
Families with children in need of medical care have been able to turn to the Ronald McDonald House since 1974.
For the past 10 years, the Paola McDonald’s has teamed up with other McDonald’s restaurants in the Kansas City metropolitan area and the Chiefs to sell special flags to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.
Since its inception, the sale of Kansas City Chiefs flags has raised more than $4.5 million dollars.
Miami County, you outdid yourselves, again. The Paola McDonald’s sold 1,200 Red Wednesday Flags in less than three hours on Wednesday, Sept. 6, prior to the Kansas City Chiefs’ home opener against the Detroit Lions.
The special edition Super Bowl Champion flags sold out in record time. These flags are sold one day only at area McDonald’s, and when they are gone, they are gone.
When we arrived at the Paola McDonald’s at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, there were already eight cars in the parking lot waiting for us. McDonald’s does not open until 5 a.m., and the parking lot lights were not even on yet. One lady had been waiting in her car since 3 a.m.
Special thanks to the volunteers who joined me for the annual Red Flag Wednesday, typically held on Fridays prior to the season opener. This year, with the home opener on Thursday, Sept. 7, the date was moved to Wednesday.
This was my 10th year to sell the flags at the Paola McDonald’s. Joining me were Miami County Sheriff Frank Kelly, Paola firefighter and Miami County EMT Bill Sanders and Miami County EMT Battalion Chief Pete Swaney.
Sheriff Kelly is from Philadelphia, where Ronald McDonald House started in 1974. The founders of that first Ronald McDonald House believed no child should face the weight of an illness alone and designed programs to keep families near each other while receiving the medical care they need. There are now more than 380 Ronald McDonald Houses in 64 countries.
Kansas City Chiefs fans were excited to get their flags. One lady bought 30 flags. Several people bought 10 and 20 at a time.
Many fans drove up to the Paola McDonald’s with Chiefs window flags hanging on their cars.
I waved one of the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs flags in the parking lot the entire morning we were selling them. We sold out of the flags a little before 8 a.m. A little boy came into the lobby later to buy a flag and was disappointed to hear they were already sold out, and we put a smile on his face by presenting him with that flag.
Fans were able to see me in my Kansas City Chiefs Jamaal Charles No. 25 jersey. Being baptized on Christmas Day in 1968, the No. 25 is a special one for me. I also honored my late friend, Tom Reed, who owned Park Square Emporium for many years, wearing his Kansas City Monarchs hat.
Thanks to the Paola McDonald’s and Manager Whitney Inlow for inviting us to be part of this event every year.
