Miami County EMS Battalion Chief Pete Swaney, Paola firefighter and EMT Bill Sanders, Miami County Republic Sports Editor Gene Morris and Miami County Sheriff Frank Kelly stand in front of the Paola McDonald’s selling Kansas City Chiefs flags on Sept. 6 to raise money for Ronald McDonald House.

 Submitted Photo

Families with children in need of medical care have been able to turn to the Ronald McDonald House since 1974.

For the past 10 years, the Paola McDonald’s has teamed up with other McDonald’s restaurants in the Kansas City metropolitan area and the Chiefs to sell special flags to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

