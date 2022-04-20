OSAWATOMIE — Chris’ Café, a staple of downtown Osawatomie for nearly a decade, is preparing to transition to a larger location a short drive south in Greeley.
Owner Chris Cooley said it will be tough to say goodbye to Osawatomie after opening nine years ago, but at the same time she’s looking forward to the opportunities the larger restaurant space provides.
The last day the restaurant will be open in Osawatomie is Saturday, April 23. Cooley and Stacy Haley plan to open the new restaurant on Wednesday, May 4 in Greeley. The restaurant will operate under the same Chris’ Café name.
“My idea was to keep both open,” Cooley said. “You know, get some staff trained here. And one of us run this one and one of us go down and get the other one going, and switch back and forth so we’re familiar with both staffs.”
But those plans didn’t materialize.
“I just can’t get any staff here in Osawatomie at all,” Cooley said.
She and Haley have been running the café with little help, putting in 12-hour days, six days a week.
“It just gets real stressful,” Cooley said. “I love the business, so don’t take me wrong. I wouldn’t change that at all. But it just makes it hard when there’s just the two of us.”
Cooley said she has received several qualified applicants for jobs at the Greeley location. She’s planning to staff a six-person crew per shift with three in the kitchen, two waitresses/waiters and one person bussing tables.
In addition to the same breakfast and lunch, Cooley plans to be open for the dinner crowd on Friday and Saturday evenings.
“Breakfast and lunch will stay the same, and we’re adding a dinner menu with items like appetizers, steak, pork chops and broasted chicken,” she said. “I have commercial fryers down there, so I can serve French fries every day.”
She anticipates the adjustment to serving dinner will be the biggest challenge.
“Just figuring out what people want and learning how to do dinner and staffing,” Cooley said of her challenges. “I think dinner’s going to be the biggest challenge, and finding out what people really want.”
Chris’ Café of Greeley will offer a Sunday brunch.
“We’re going to do a Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and just serve breakfast,” Cooley said. “We’ll be closed on Monday and Tuesday. It will be nice to have a couple of days off.”
Haley said the restaurant is probably three to four times larger than the Osawatomie cafe, with two entrances in the front and in the back and four bathrooms. The restaurant features a dining room on one side and pool tables and shuffle board on the other.
Cooley plans to move to Greeley this summer. A house came on the market that sealed the deal.
Her 9-year-old daughter, Mia Cooley, will be a fourth-grader at Anderson County’s elementary school in Greeley.
“It’s something I’ve had on the back burner for a while,” Cooley said of the Greeley restaurant which has sat vacant for a couple of years. “We went down and looked at it, and we’ve got several qualified applicants. I think we’ll have more help down there. Plus it’s a little more what I think we want to do (offering dinners).
“At the end of the day, we just had to figure out what was best for us and our family,” she said.
But Cooley added she will miss Osawatomie and her regulars — from a knitting group to motorcyclists and everything in-between.
Mark Govea is part of a group from St. Philip Neri Catholic Church that would routinely stop after church service every Tuesday and Friday morning for breakfast and coffee.
“Chris would always have the back table ready for us,” Govea said. “We never needed a menu, we always knew what we wanted. Chris always knew how each of us liked our coffee. We knew on certain days we would see a group of retired teachers, the knitting ladies group, smaller groups of contractors and many other community members.”
The photographer and former mayor captured a lot of images from community events that adorned the walls of the café. Chris Café will leave a void in the downtown and in the community, Govea said.
“I always thought of Chris’ Cafe as the unique old fashion community café that represented the entire community,” Govea said. “It’s certainly not that we don’t have other good places for breakfast and coffee. It’s just that something that has been a routine for so many years is going to be difficult to replace. Change is not easy.”
Cooley said she’s hopeful some of her regular customers will follow her to Greeley when they can.
“It takes 12 to 15 minutes to get from this restaurant (in Osawatomie) to the restaurant in Greeley,” Cooley said. “It doesn’t take any longer to take my daughter to dance at Paola.”
The restaurant marked its ninth anniversary Feb. 1.
“I want to thank everybody for their support for last nine years, and hopefully see them all down there,” Cooley said on a recent afternoon at the café. “I’m anxious for our new adventure.”
