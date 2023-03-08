Cameron McClellan keeps his eyes on the flap jack, catching it on his plate during a pancake feed by Chris Cakes at the Louisburg Tonics granny basketball team exhibition game in November 2022. The Chris Cakes owners are moving the catering business back to Miami County where it was established northeast of Louisburg in 1984.
LOUISBURG — An iconic flapjack catering business that once was synonymous with Louisburg before moving to the Gardner/Edgerton area is returning to Miami County.
Miami County commissioners voted 5-0 on Wednesday, March 1, to approve a 10-year Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the owners of Chris Cakes to operate their business at a location near the intersection of 247th Street and State Line Road.
Chris Cakes opened in 1984 northeast of Louisburg and quickly grew under the leadership of Steve Hamilton before moving in 2005 to Johnson County.
Owners Mark and Amanda Shore submitted plans for a proposed 2,880-square-foot warehouse being constructed on the property at 1995 W. 247th Street, south of The Haven Event Space. The property is a few miles north of where the original business was located on Mission Belleview Road. Amanda is Steve Hamilton’s daughter.
Planning and Zoning Director Kenneth Cook told county commissioners the Planning Commission recommended approval of the CUP on a 6-2 vote. The Planning Department also endorsed granting the CUP.
“The applicants would like to operate their catering business out of this property, which is where they reside,” Cook said.
Cook said the business will be mixing product at the warehouse, but no cooking takes place on the property. The business receives supplies a few times a month by truck.
“Their employees that operate the business and go out to sites to do the catering generally would come to this location once a week and pick up their material and take it with them,” Cook said. “So the amount of time they’re on site and the traffic generated is considered to be minimal.”
The Planning Commission modified two conditions of the CUP.
One of the initial proposed conditions was that the business would have no more than five full-time and five part-time employees, but the Planning Commission removed that restriction.
Another condition specifically required cedar tree screening to be provided, but planning commissioners agreed to modify that to simply read required screening as listed in zoning regulations.
