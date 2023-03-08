230308_mr_chris_cakes_01

Cameron McClellan keeps his eyes on the flap jack, catching it on his plate during a pancake feed by Chris Cakes at the Louisburg Tonics granny basketball team exhibition game in November 2022. The Chris Cakes owners are moving the catering business back to Miami County where it was established northeast of Louisburg in 1984.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

LOUISBURG — An iconic flapjack catering business that once was synonymous with Louisburg before moving to the Gardner/Edgerton area is returning to Miami County.

Miami County commissioners voted 5-0 on Wednesday, March 1, to approve a 10-year Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the owners of Chris Cakes to operate their business at a location near the intersection of 247th Street and State Line Road.

