LOUISBURG – Louisburg Cider Mill is ready to embrace the fall season with its 41st annual Ciderfest, beginning Saturday, Sept. 28.
Activities begin with the Louisburg Lions Club’s pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 28. The day also features cider and doughnut-making, craft booths and many other activities.
Ciderfest occurs two consecutive weekends Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 5-6 at the cider mill, which is located on Kansas Highway 68 about three miles west of Louisburg. The festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both weekends.
There is no admission or parking fees to attend Ciderfest. Attendees can watch apples being freshly pressed into pure apple cider, from the initial washing to the actual press in the mill. The general store also will be open throughout the festival. Live music will feature bluegrass and country sounds.
There are also activities for the kids at Louisburg Cider Mill, which was established in 1977.
Children can ride a hay wagon to the Cider Mill’s pumpkin patch to pick pumpkins or navigate the 10-acre corn maze. This year’s maze design features Lost Trail root beer, which is bottled at the mill.
The Family Farm also features farm animals, picnic areas and many other activities. Admission to the Family Farm is $10. Children age 3 and under are free, according to the Louisburg Cider Mill’s website.
