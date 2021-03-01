A polar vortex did more than take the Midwest’s breath away in mid-February.
The Arctic blast taxed electric and natural gas systems like never before and left thousands of municipalities throughout the region scrambling to come up with enough cash to cover energy bills.
Osawatomie, with its own electric power plant, and Louisburg, with its natural gas utility, are among those hard-hit municipalities. Both communities were facing price tags ranging from six figures to seven figures for that brutal cold spell in mid-February.
And both communities have vowed to do all they can to protect their customers.
During a five-day stretch of record cold temperatures from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, highs struggled to get out of the single digits and overnight lows dropped below zero. On the coldest day, Monday, Feb. 15, the high failed to rise above zero.
“It was so cold that we were getting failures in our diesel generators,” Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon said.
At one point the city’s water plant intake line from the Marais des Cygnes River froze, and the city had to go on emergency water rationing for a 12-hour period. The community also dealt with a planned, brief electric outage called a rolling blackout to ward off a more substantial and prolonged power loss.
“The rolling blackouts happen because you lose some of your production capabilities and it gets really cold, and people are pulling in more demand than what would be expected,” Scanlon said.
The city of Paola, which does not manage an electric or natural gas utility, is billed like other customers. The city, however, did expect to see higher utility bills for February for its city-owned facilities. Some of its buildings are equipped with geothermal heating systems which could help hold down energy costs.
Hired by Osawatomie in the midst of a pandemic, Scanlon is no stranger to dealing with adverse conditions.
The city manager didn’t pull punches as he laid out the situation for his City Council during a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 25, at City Hall. Osawatomie is among 80 members of the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency which is part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP).
“We are going to be required to make a payment based on our purchases for the week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 16,” Scanlon told the council. “That purchase price is somewhere between $700,000 and $1 million for that week. Our January purchase price for electricity, once you net out credits, was somewhere around $90,000 to $110,000 — for all of January. Meaning that we had a week that would be similar to nine or 10 months.”
Scanlon said the payment would be due by noon Tuesday, March 2, and the city did not have enough reserves to cover that cost.
At the special meeting, the Osawatomie City Council passed a resolution declaring an extraordinary financial emergency relating to the city’s electric utility system.
A day earlier, the Miami County Commission passed a resolution Wednesday, Feb. 24, declaring a state of financial emergency for the county, at the requests of the cities of Osawatomie and Louisburg.
Commissioner Phil Dixon, who represents Louisburg, and Commissioner George Pretz, Osawatomie’s representative, brought the cities’ requests before the county’s governing body.
The county’s action could help those communities secure federal aid if it becomes available.
Scanlon and Louisburg City Administrator Nathan Law thanked the commission for passing the resolution.
In a separate interview, Scanlon related how utility prices accelerated through the cold snap as computer models adjusted prices to coincide with peak demand.
“What happened was, we have contracts to purchase electricity, but those contracts are variable based on the marketplace,” Scanlon said. “So when you hear those multiples of you know 20 to 200 times, yeah, that’s exactly what it looks like. Ours could have been worse. We produced about 154 megawatts, which we put back into the grid during that week.”
Scanlon said if municipalities have learned one thing from this crisis it is that an unregulated energy market, especially during peak pricing times, is not a good system.
“So in the stock market, all of the sudden people start selling. You know what the New York Stock Exchange does? They suspend selling,” Scanlon said. “We don’t have a circuit breaker. There is no ceiling. It can go to whatever number it goes to as long as the market is willing to pay. And your choice is not, ‘Oh, let’s cut off all the electricity to Osawatomie for two days because it’s too expensive. Then you kill people in their homes.”
Scanlon did not refer to the astronomical increases as price gauging, but it didn’t stop a couple of council members from making that assertion.
On Friday, Feb. 26, Scanlon received some good news. The actual electricity bill for Feb. 10-16 was well below the previous estimate.
“The energy number is $195,531 for the open market charges we owe to SPP,” Scanlon wrote in an email. “We can expect a similar amount to be billed next Friday.”
Scanlon said the city had negotiated preliminary terms for a no-fund warrant through First Option Bank with the ability to borrow up to $900,000 at 1.5 percent interest for 12 months, with no penalty for an early payment.
Because of the lower electric cost, Scanlon said Feb. 26 the city would seek a $400,000 no-fund warrant with First Option.
In a press release issued Monday, March 1, the city alerted Osawatomie residents to expect higher utility bills for February.
“We estimate that the average consumer will see an additional $235 on top of regular winter usage charges,” according to the city release. “This number will of course fluctuate depending on your home’s efficiency and your usage throughout the month. We recognize that this is yet another financial burden during an already financially stressful period for many households, so we are preparing two different payment plans for those unable to pay in full. ‘Plan A’ will allow residents to pay the balance over three (3) months and ‘Plan B’ will allow payment over six (6) months.”
City officials said the cost could have been much worse without the public’s efforts to conserve energy during the crisis.
“We fully believe that our community’s dedication to conservation was the main contributing factor to our bill being so much lower than originally estimated,” according to the release. “Because of your resolve to keep our community online and safe during the worst winter weather in a generation, you likely saved yourselves several hundred dollars in additional energy costs.”
The city urged residents to prepare for these increased utility bills and consider keeping usage to a minimum in the coming weeks leading up to spring to help offset the higher charges coming on the February bill.
City of Louisburg
The accelerated cost of natural gas appeared to have created an even more dire situation for the city of Louisburg, which is part of a 49-member consortium called the Kansas Municipal Gas Agency.
City Administrator Law said the city’s natural gas cost has been estimated to be somewhere between $3.8 million and $5.3 million for February.
The city’s natural gas expense for the billing cycle before the record cold snap was about $94,000.
Law planned to present a resolution to declare a state of financial emergency to the Louisburg City Council on Monday, March 1. If approved, the resolution would bring Louisburg in lockstep with the Osawatomie and Miami County and hopefully make it easier to obtain federal assistance in the future.
The resolution, in part, states the cost to purchase natural gas exceeded two to 88 times the normal prices and is currently estimated to include a single month total of $3,800,000 to $5,300,000; and without emergency action, the increased prices required to purchase natural gas and/or electricity will result in significantly higher than normal utility bills for Louisburg residents, threatening the financial health and the physical welfare of the city’s residents and businesses.”
The city has not raised its natural gas rates in more than a decade. The current customer rates went into effect April 15, 2012. They were adjusted downward at that time, as well as the two times previously — both in 2010, according to city figures.
To assist residents and businesses, Law will propose several options to the City Council for paying the city’s potentially seven-figure natural gas bill. He said the council should have a clearer picture of the actual total when the city receives its next bill around March 15.
“There could be a special meeting to accommodate that discussion or it may be able to wait until the second Council meeting in March (15th),” Law said in an Feb. 26 email. “I will still present a declaration of financial emergency Monday evening. The options I will list for consideration are no-fund warrants (Osawatomie’s preferred option), temporary notes, revenue bonds, combination of natural gas reserves and previous options, borrowing reserves from other City utilities and combining with natural gas reserves and reimburse those over time.
“There are statutory limitations on some of those options that I and the city attorney would have to pour through to determine what options can actually be considered,” he said.
Law said the city will do everything it can to stand by its approximately 1,500 natural gas customers.
“Our concern is how this affects our customers,” he said.
