OSAWATOMIE — Doug Walker has been voted out of office, threatened and sued in his bid to promote and build trails in Kansas.
Walker’s years of sweat and sacrifice are about to pay dividends for the Osawatomie community and thousands of people who use the state’s trail systems.
The former state senator has been the driving force behind establishing an eastern terminus for the Flint Hills Nature Trail at the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex in Osawatomie. The 119-mile trail provides biking, running, walking and horseback riding opportunities, but currently ends about a mile west of Osawatomie “in the middle of nowhere.”
For his efforts, Walker was named the 2019 Osawatomie Citizen of the Year during the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Tuesday, Nov. 12, at The Loft on Sixth in Osawatomie.
Walker, president of the Kanza Rail-Trails Conservancy, the group that transformed the abandoned railroad bed into a nature trail, described the history of the trail during a presentation at an Osawatomie City Council meeting in fall 2018 when he urged the City Council to establish a trails task force to make the eastern terminus a reality.
The City Council established the Osawatomie Trails Task Force in October 2018 to oversee trail design, fundraising, promotion, hiring a contractor, land acquisition, property surveys and obtaining easements.
One year later, construction of the trail is tantalizing close to being completed by contractor Hall’s Bobcat Service of Osawatomie. The second phase of the project to establish amenities and expand parking at the trailhead is expected to start this summer.
Councilman Jeff Walmann, chairman of the trails task force, told those gathered for the chamber dinner that the task force has raised $263,000 for the project. He estimated construction is about 75 percent finished. The trail stretches across east-central Kansas from Osawatomie to Herington, Kan. The 96-mile stretch from Osawatomie to Council Grove, Kan., is open, and the remainder of the trail from Council Grove to Herington is under development.
When Walker’s vision is realized, the 120th mile of the trail will end at the west parking lot of the sports complex in Osawatomie.
When presenting the 2019 Citizen of the Year award, Walmann touted Walker for his vision, leadership, volunteerism and efforts to improve the quality of life in Osawatomie.
“I want to thank you very much,” Walker said to the audience. “If you are going to do anything good, it’s always an honor to work in your community to make your community better. And it’s a great honor for me to receive this.”
Walker’s involvement with trails predates his work on the Flint Hills Nature Trail by more than a decade when, as a state senator, he helped get funding for development of the Prairie Spirit Trail in the mid-1990s. The trail was located in the middle of his district at Garnett.
“In Anderson County, the Prairie Spirit Trail was very controversial, extremely controversial,” Walker said. “So when it came time for the election in 1996, there were several people that thought the issue would get me beat.
“Well, in 1996, I got beat. And I think a lot of people in Garnett that were supporting the trail felt very guilty about that. So in 1997, I got the Garnett Community Service Award,” Walker said, to laughter from the audience.
Walker said his interest in the Flint Hills Nature Trail began in 2005. Developing the trail hasn’t been easy. Walker has been threatened and he was sued.
“The case went all the way to the Kansas Supreme Court,” Walker said. “But today we do have a trail.”
Walker said Osawatomie provides the closest access to the trail for the Kansas City metropolitan area.
“Every time I see a family out there, every time I see someone on it, it validates the project,” he said.
