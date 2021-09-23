OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2022 budget which will begin a concerted multi-year plan to improve the community’s streets.
The council also voted unanimously to exceed the revenue neutral rate at its Sept. 16 meeting at Memorial Hall.
Mayor Mark Govea opened a public hearing before each vote took place.
No one spoke during the public comment portion of either hearing.
Most of the overall mill increase focused on exceeding the revenue neutral rate in the general fund from 27.669 mills to 44.433 mills. The increased mill rate will generate $450,000 annually that would be dedicated to street repairs, replacement and maintenance, according to the city.
“When you’re talking about streets, sidewalks, parks, trails — stuff like that, that’s all general fund money,” City Manager Mike Scanlon said in a recent interview.
Scanlon said without the increase, the city does not have enough funds to make a dent in its street program.
A question on the November ballot will ask Oswatomie voters to consider approving a special retailers’ sales tax of one-half of 1 percent (0.5 percent) to take effect Jan. 1, 2022. The sales tax increase would generate an estimated $125,000 annually to put toward street repairs.
Scanlon said the two initiatives — when coupled with $1 million the city will receive over the next 10 years from the Miami County sales tax and an estimated $2 million in state and federal grants — would generate $8,750,000 dedicated solely to streets over the next 10 years.
Scanlon said the city had to identify these multiple revenue sources in order to make a significant stride in improving the condition of the community’s streets. A lot of streets need attention, and they will continue to decay over time until they are at point of no return and require full replacement, he said.
The community’s assessed valuation increased from roughly $24.7 million estimated for 2021 to an estimated $26.8 million for the proposed 2022 budget.
“It’s somewhere between $12 and $15 a month for the average home (in Osawatomie),” Scanlon said of the higher mill rate, when factoring in the assessed valuation increase.
