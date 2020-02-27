LOUISBURG — Louisburg City Council has signed off on two land-lease agreements for agriculture production on city-controlled acreage.
Council members voted 4-0 to approve a five-year lease agreement with Babe Cutshaw for hay production on 39 acres of uncultivated land located in Lewis-Young Park. The agreement calls for an annual payment of $350.
Cutshaw, who was the only bidder, has been farming the land since 2016, according to city documents.
The council also voted 4-0 to approve a five-year lease agreement with Greg Foote Farms to farm 21 acres of city-owned land at 29146 South Rogers Road for $2,105 per year.
Greg Foote Farms, which has been farming the land since 2000, submitted the highest bid to farm the acreage.
In other action, the council:
- Voted to make Councilmember Steve Town the mayor pro tem. Town would perform the duties of mayor in Mayor Marty Southard’s absence.
- Re-appointed Traci Storey, city clerk; Pat McQueen, finance director; Jessica McGowin, treasurer; Kelly Stohs, city attorney; Nate Sutton, city prosecutor; David Ruder, municipal court judge; Tim Bauer, police chief; Nathan Law, public officer; and Gerald Rittinghouse, fire chief. The appointments are for one year.
- Appointed council liaisons to various board and committees for one-year terms: Sandy Harris, Parks, Fox Hall, Cemetery; Donna Cook, Finance; Steve Town, Public Safety; Thorvald McKiernan, Public Improvements, Planning and Zoning; and Kalee Smith, Public Works, Streets, Recreation.
- Made three appointments to the Louisburg Planning Commission: McKenzie Phillips to replace Brandon Fosbinder; Lee Baer to replace Donna Cook; and Nate Apple. The terms are for three years.
- Appointed McKenzie Phillips to a three-term on the Board of Zoning Appeals.
- Appointed Jack Kline and Michael McClellan to three-year terms on the Louisburg Park Board.
- Appointed Debbie Landau, Brad Sarver, Dennis DeShazer, Melissa Brummel, and George Karnaze to the Fox Hall/Cemetery Board, and Kraig Hickey to the Cemetery Board.
- Named the city’s official depositories: Bank Midwest, First National Bank, First Option Bank, and Landmark Bank. The appointments are for one year.
- Named the Miami County Republic as the city’s official newspaper for a one-year period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.