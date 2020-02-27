Louisburg Boy Scout Troop 101 attended the Louisburg City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, to observe civic government in action. The Scouts, who are in the fifth through ninth grades, are pictured here with council members (from left) Steve Town, Kalee Smith and Donna Cook and Mayor Marty Southard. The Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance to open the meeting. The boys were working on two merit badges: communication and citizenship in the community.