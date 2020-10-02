OSAWATOMIE – The 22-year-old Osawatomie wastewater treatment facility will undergo repairs and improvements to bring it back into regulatory compliance.
The Osawatomie City Council on Thursday, Sept. 24, authorized a $468,000 agreement with BG Consultants for engineering services for the project which City Manager Mike Scanlon called a "wastewater treatment plant overhaul."
The engineering estimate for the total cost of the project is $2.96 million.
A resolution adopted by the City Council states the plant has fallen out of compliance with its NPDES permit. The NPDES permit program, created in 1972 by the federal Clean Water Act, helps address water pollution by regulating point sources that discharge pollutants into water sources – in this case, the Marais des Cygnes River.
The total construction cost is estimated to be $2.38 million. When engineering services and fees for items like grant administration and temporary financing are factored in, the projected overall cost is $2.96 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.