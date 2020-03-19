LOUISBURG – Two contractors will undertake the task of improving the condition of city streets this year.
At its meeting Monday, March 2, the Louisburg City Council approved Advanced Asphalt’s bid of $464, 735.06 to make asphalt improvements on designated city streets and at Lewis-Young Park.
Advanced Asphalt submitted the lowest bid of seven companies vying for the project.
Advanced Asphalt returns to Louisburg after winning the city’s 2019 contract for asphalt improvements.
“We had no issues with the quality of work and the timely manner they completed the work,” according to a report from Public Works Director Craig Hufferd. “The only issue we had was putting out advanced notification in Starbrooke, but that was quickly fixed after it was brought to their attention.”
Council members approved a bid of $19,982.80 from G-B Construction LLC to make concrete improvements, and they awarded the city’s crack-and-seal contract to G-B Construction for $2.10 per pound. The crack-and-seal work is capped at $75,000. The company was the low bidder for both projects.
G-B Construction has worked on a number of recent projects for the city, according to Hufferd’s report.
