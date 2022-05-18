Phil Dixon will seek reelection to the Miami County Commission.
Dixon, a Louisburg Republican who represents commission District No. 1, will face challenger Jene Vickrey, a Louisburg Republican. Vickrey, a retired state lawmaker, announced April 29 he would seek the commission seat.
Dixon and Vickrey are just two of the candidates who have filed recently for county and city seats up for election in November.
The two other County Commission seats on the ballot also are being contested.
Incumbent Tyler Vaughan and challenger Dan Mattox, both Spring Hill Republicans, have filed for the Miami County Commission District No. 4 seat.
Incumbent Danny Gallagher and challenger Keith Diediker, both Paola Republicans, have filed for the Miami County Commissioner District No. 5 seat.
County Treasurer Tricia Lee, a Paola Republican, will seek to retain her position. She is running unopposed at present.
A number of township offices and precinct committeeman and committeewoman positions are on the November ballot. See the complete list on the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website, www.miamicountyks.org. Candidates for those positions continue to file each week.
City
The Paola City Council Ward 2 seat held by Trent Upshaw and the Ward 4 seat held by LeAnne Shields are up for election. Both incumbents filed for reelection late last week. Thus far they are running unopposed.
On the Louisburg City Council, the Ward 1 seat held by Scott Margrave is up for election, as is the Ward 2 seat held by Tiffany Ellison. Neither race has yet to field a candidate.
Persons interested in running for city or county positions have to file in person at the County Clerk’s Office in the Miami County Administration Building, which is located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
The filing deadline is noon June 1.
State
State Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, will seek a new position in the 2022 election. The longtime lawmaker has entered the race for state treasurer.
State Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, announced Friday, April 29, he will seek reelection. Samsel represents House District No. 5, which serves a portion of Miami County. Samsel’s seat will be contested. Challenger Fred Gardner, a Garnett Republican, also has entered the House District No. 5 race.
Candidates for state offices must file with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office by noon June 1.
The general election is Nov. 8. If a primary is necessary, it will take place Aug. 2.
More election information, including a complete list of all the national, state, county and city positions on the ballot this year, can be found on the County Clerk/Elections page on the county’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.