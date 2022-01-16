LOUISBURG – The Louisburg City Council at its Dec. 6 meeting approved continuing the Faces of Louisburg Improvement Program (FLIP) for commercial and residential properties through 2022.
Business owners and residents can apply to the city when making improvements to the front of their businesses or homes.
The council doubled the amount of money that can be reimbursed for a residential project, from $500 to $1,000.
A staff report noted almost half of the residential projects made improvements of more than $2,000, with six of those projects making upgrades of more than $3,000 in the past two years.
The program is available to any resident whose property is valued up to $197,750, according to the city. Residents can receive a reimbursement of up to 50 percent of their project with the city’s share not to exceed $1,000.
Louisburg homeowner Pam Bond said she learned about the FLIP program from her daughter who used it for window replacement at her home.
“My little house on Broadway was needing a face-lift,” Bond said in an email. “A new coat of paint freshened it up dramatically. I probably wouldn't have done it without the help of the FLIP program.”
As of the council’s Dec. 6 meeting, $3,574.61 had been awarded in the residential program, with more than $11,000 in improvements.
The council also extended the business portion of the FLIP program for 2022.
Business owners making eligible improvements to the front of their commercial space can receive up to $2,500 from the city.
Eligible expenses include brick tucking, exterior painting, door and window replacement, signage, landscaping and similar projects, according to the city.
Participating businesses are eligible for a reimbursement of 40 percent of their costs, with the city’s share not to exceed $2,500. As of the meeting, almost $9,500 had been reimbursed to businesses for 2021 projects that generated just more than $26,000 in improvements.
Information on both programs can be found on the city’s website – www.louisburgkansas.gov – under the News & Announcement section. Applicants for both programs must be pre-approved before beginning their project.
