Louisburg City Hall closed to the public, beginning Tuesday, March 17, to follow the White House directive of “15 Days to Slow the Spread” of the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a city news release.
Residents who need to make a utility payment can put the payment in the drop box located next to the doors on the west side of the building. Payments also can be made online, and those instructions are on the city’s website: louisburg.kansas.gov. Residents also can call City Hall at 913-837-5371, ext. 0, to make a credit card payment.
For additional assistance, call 913-837-5371, ext. 0.
City officials said Louisburg's community building Fox Hall also has been closed to the public until further notice, as a precaution against the coronavirus, and in accordance with Miami County's emergency directive prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
The fire station also is closed to public access, and the police station has limited public access.
The City Utility Department will be following Gov. Laura Kelly’s orders and will not shut off any utilities during the state’s emergency declaration, according to the city. The city of Louisburg provides gas, water and sewer to customers.
