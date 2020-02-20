OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie’s search for a new city manager has attracted dozens of applicants.
“We had a total of 50 applicants for the city manager (position),” Mayor Mark Govea said Friday, Feb. 14.
Govea said the Osawatomie City Council has called a special meeting to go over the applications with a representative from the League of Kansas Municipalities, which is assisting the city with the search through its League Executive/Administrative Position Search program (LEAPS).
The special meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Osawatomie City Hall. The entire meeting will be conducted in executive session to discuss the candidates, Govea said.
Executive sessions to discuss personnel matters are permitted by state law and are not open to the public or media.
“I’m so impressed with the number of applicants we received,” Govea said. “The league will prioritize a list according to the criteria and skills we set.”
Govea said the council will probably concentrate on the top 20 candidates identified by the league but will have access to all 50 applicants for review.
“We’re not looking for someone right out of college,” Govea said. “Not every city has its own water and power (utilities). We want someone with experience.”
Govea said he thought the city’s past two city managers — Bret Glendening and most recently Don Cawby — brought stability to the position through their experience and longevity, which likely helped attract the large number of candidates.
“Before Bret and Don, the average (stay for a city manager) was 18 months,” Govea said. “I think Bret, (the late) Mayor Dudley and Don put us in a better place. They brought us to a new level.”
The council hired Michael Smith on Thursday, Sept. 12, to serve as the interim city manager until Cawby’s successor could be found. Smith served as city administrator of Lansing for 16 years and is the community’s current mayor.
The council’s goal at the time of hiring Smith and engaging the league’s services was to hire a new city manager before the city’s contract with Smith expires March 27, 2020.
