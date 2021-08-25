Petitioners for the proposed city of Golden have sought to create a city to keep intermodal warehouses from being built on land used primarily for rural residential living and agriculture in northern Miami County.
Planning Director Teresa Reeves told county commissioners Aug. 18 petitioners could use that strategy if the County Commission votes in favor of incorporation. The vote would have to be unanimous.
The approximately 9-square-mile proposed city would be located north of Hillsdale Lake.
Reeves told commissioners in her testimony during their Aug. 18 study session — as well as in her written responses to commissioners’ questions — that formal approval by the Miami County Board of County Commissioners is not required if the city of Edgerton, or any other city, annexes land in Miami County by consent.
If a landowner requests to be annexed into the city of Edgerton and the landowner’s property abuts the city limits, the city has the authority under state law to annex the property, even if it is located in a different county, Reeves said.
She said, however, the city of Edgerton, or any city, could not annex land that is in the corporate boundaries of another city, which would be the case with Golden if it is allowed to incorporate.
“Once a city is incorporated, that stops another city from moving into that area,” Reeves said.
Reeves said two subdivisions exist within the boundaries of the proposed city and noted that most of the property located within the proposed Golden area is zoned Countryside (CS). There are two subdivisions that are zoned Rural Residential (R-1).
In her written remarks, Reeves noted that Hidden Prairie is a conservation subdivision that contains 17 lots ranging in size from approximately 3 acres to 7.59 acres, with open space tracts totaling approximately 29.83 acres; and Forest Creek is another conservation subdivision that contains eight lots ranging in size from 2.04 acres to 6 acres and includes three open space tracts totaling 11.52 acres, according to her written testimony.
She said a conservation subdivision requires at least 30 percent of the subdivision land be put into a conservation area.
“All of the area of Golden, with the exception of those two subdivisions, is zoned Countryside,” Reeves told commissioners. “The Countryside zoning district allows primarily single-family residential and agriculture, and those are the two primary uses we see in that area.”
Commissioner George Pretz asked if current zoning allows for warehouses.
Reeves said warehouses are not an appropriate use and are not an allowed use in the Countryside and Rural Residential zoning districts under county zoning regulations.
If such a request came forward, Reeves said staff would recommend denial because it doesn’t fit current zoning regulations and it would not be an appropriate use under the county’s comprehensive plan.
The land would have to go through a rezoning process and would not be eligible for a conditional-use permit (CUP), Reeves said.
If the incorporation is allowed, the new city would need to establish a governing body and adopt a zoning ordinance that would segregate uses into certain zoning districts, Reeves said.
Reeves said in her written remarks that until a zoning ordinance is adopted, the city should consider adopting a moratorium on land development within city limits for a specified period to allow time for public hearings and the adoption of a zoning ordinance.
If incorporated, the city of Golden could adopt zoning regulations that mirror the county’s current zoning for that area, Reeves said.
Some of the discussion in previous written and oral remarks focused on the Hillsdale Lake Watershed. Reeves also addressed the watershed in her remarks, noting that the entire area of Golden is located in the Hillsdale Lake Watershed.
The watershed encompasses 92,000 acres located in Johnson, Miami, Franklin, and Douglas counties, she noted. Miami makes up 47 percent of the watershed, Johnson County 46 precent, Douglas County 5 percent, and Franklin County 2 percent, according to her written remarks.
Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon covered the first half of his presentation regarding the roads within the proposed city. He is tentatively scheduled to complete his presentation at the County Commission’s Sept. 1 study session.
Both Reeves and McMahon’s presentations were recorded and are available for viewing on the county’s website. Reeve’s written responses to the county’s 14 questions are also available in their entirety on the county’s website.
