230419_mr_legion_01

A new agreement between the city of Paola and the Paola American Legion Post 156 includes a new boundary line adjustment to help clarify property lines, as well as a 20-foot access easement to ensure the Legion will have permanent access to its building. The city of Paola recently built two new turf ballfields next to the Legion building.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — City of Paola officials hope to avoid any further boundary or legal issues with the Paola American Legion Post 156 now that a new agreement between the two entities has been finalized.

The city recently built two new turf ballfields at Wallace Park, but the process was not an easy one during the past several months as Legion members raised concerns about loss of parking at their building next to the ballfields.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.