A new agreement between the city of Paola and the Paola American Legion Post 156 includes a new boundary line adjustment to help clarify property lines, as well as a 20-foot access easement to ensure the Legion will have permanent access to its building. The city of Paola recently built two new turf ballfields next to the Legion building.
PAOLA — City of Paola officials hope to avoid any further boundary or legal issues with the Paola American Legion Post 156 now that a new agreement between the two entities has been finalized.
The city recently built two new turf ballfields at Wallace Park, but the process was not an easy one during the past several months as Legion members raised concerns about loss of parking at their building next to the ballfields.
At the heart of the debate was a legal agreement and quitclaim deed from 2019 in which the Legion agreed to give the city land and turn over operation of the existing ballfields so they could be improved and better utilized.
That agreement was signed by then Legion Commander Harlen Fletcher. Fletcher passed away in 2021, and current Legion members said they didn’t know about the agreement until earlier in 2022.
The wording in the agreement describes the property in the quitclaim deed as “the Legion baseball fields and adjoining property excluding the Post 156 building and paved parking.”
Paola City Council members, during their April 11 meeting, approved a new amended agreement between the city and the Legion that clarifies any misunderstandings from the previous agreement.
City Manager Randi Shannon said the amended agreement includes a new boundary line adjustment to help clarify the property lines between the Legion, identified as Tract 1, and the city of Paola, identified as Tract 2.
The new boundary line adjustment also includes a 20-foot access easement that extends to the east of the Legion’s concrete parking to ensure the Legion will have permanent access to its building.
City Attorney Lee Tetwiler said he checked with the Legion’s attorney to make sure there weren’t any outstanding issues, and he specifically pointed out to the council members the mutual release clause in paragraph 10 of the agreement, which states: “The parties mutually release each other from any issues that presently exist between the parties other than the terms and conditions of this Amended Agreement. The mutual release specifically includes any issues concerning the construction of ballfields on adjacent real estate owned by the city.”
“So, hopefully, we don’t have to do this again,” Tetwiler said.
