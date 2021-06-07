LOUISBURG – The Louisburg City Council plans to soon begin livestreaming its meetings.
The council will test its livestream capabilities in June with a goal of going online in July. Livestream will occur via city website or other option, to be determined this month during testing.
Councilman Scott Margrave has been an advocate for livestreaming, and he brought up the topic at the City Council’s April 5 meeting.
Margrave said at the April 5 meeting he was approached via email about broadcasting the meetings. He thought it was a great idea to show transparency and to allow folks who are shut-in or cannot make meetings a chance to watch what’s going on.
The topic had been raised in the past but the council took no action.
In April, the general consensus among council members was that livestreaming was a good idea. At the April 19 meeting, council members approved the purchase of microphones and a camcorder to making livestreaming possible.
Margrave is the newest member of the City Council – joining earlier this year to fill an open position.
Mayor Marty Southard approached Margrave about serving on the City Council previously, but at that time Margrave was on the board of deacons at the First Baptist Church in Louisburg, and the board met on Monday nights. It created a conflict for Margrave because the City Council meets on the first and third Mondays of the month.
“I didn’t want to overbook myself and overcommit myself,” Margrave said. “I wanted to show the position the attention and the respect it deserves.”
Born and raised in Kansas City, Kan., the youngest of five children, Margrave and his wife Cindy moved to the community about 25 years ago shortly after they were married. His hobbies are fishing and watching his son Julian play basketball.
Margrave is a field service engineer with Hewitt Packard and fixes digital printing presses.
When Kalee Smith stepped down from the council after moving outside of her ward, Southard approached Margrave about filling the Ward 1 council seat.
Margrave no longer had the deacons’ board commitment and welcomed the opportunity to serve on the City Council.
“I give a hoot about what’s going on in my community,” Margrave said. “There was a phrase floating around several years ago about thinking outside the box. I was born outside the box, and hopefully I can bring a different perspective to the council.”
Margrave joined the City Council in March to fill the remaining portion of the vacated Ward 1 term, which ends in 2023.
“I’m happy to be on the Council and part of the things in the community,” he said. “I hope I do justice to the position and to the folks of Louisburg."
