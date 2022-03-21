OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie recently earned an A+ bond rating from Standard & Poor’s which helped the city save thousands of dollars on bonds that were issued to help pay for street repairs.
The 10-year street improvement bonds totaled $6,175,000 — $90,000 less than what was originally authorized.
Deputy City Manager Bret Glendening said the A+ rating is two steps above the rating the city received from Moody’s the last time it had a bond issue rated.
The bond issuance attracted nine bidders. Country Club Bank of Leawood was the successful bidder, with a net interest rate of 1.8122 percent.
Glendening said the $90,000 savings can be attributed to the premium Country Club Bank was willing to pay in order to purchase the bonds.
Part of the bond issue was a refinancing of debt associated with the city’s last wastewater treatment project, which saves the city about $30,000, Glendening said.
He noted other savings associated with the bonds.
“The interest and the annual debt service on these bonds is $20,000 less per year — all of this translates into being able to do more work on our streets,” Glendening said.
