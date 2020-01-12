LOUISBURG – A number of improvements are planned for Louisburg’s largest park.
The city of Louisburg learned Monday, Jan. 6, that it had received a $260,250 National Park Service grant to enhance Lewis-Young Park.
Improvements include new fencing on A and B fields, lighting and new pole installation on A field, construction of a nine-hole disc golf course, paving the current graveled parking lots next to B & C field and the area around the concession stand, and a pavilion located near the east parking lot at the soccer fields, according to a city news release.
The improvement project also is to include a 1.5 mile asphalt trail from the east parking lot running along the street to the concession stand. The trail will then turn north and run along W. 263rd Street to make a loop, according to the release.
Public Works Supervisor Craig Hufferd made the announcement at the Louisburg City Council’s meeting Monday night.
“We are super excited and the improvements are well overdue and needed,” Hufferd said.
Hufferd, along with Communications Coordinator Jean Carder, prepared the grant application. He said the city has until March 2023 to complete the projects. Some projects will begin this budget year with others planned for upcoming budget years.
“The city of Louisburg is very excited to receive this 50 percent matching grant,” Mayor Marty Southard said in the news release. “This will help make a number of improvements to the park at a quicker pace than can be budgeted in the same time frame. These improvements should add to the enjoyment and activities that Lewis-Young Park provides to park users.”
The grant is part of the National Park Services’ Land and Water Conservation Fund program and is administered through the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism.
The city’s Park and Tree Board gave its recommendation to Council to allow city staff to pursue the grant and the City Council authorized the application early last year. The grant was submitted to the KDWPT in March.
