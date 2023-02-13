LOUISBURG – All acts of former municipal judge David Ruder while he was in office are valid and enforceable despite the fact that he was serving without a valid law license for 20 years, according to the city of Louisburg.
Ruder recently resigned after reportedly allowing his law license to lapse but continuing to serve as a municipal judge for the city of Louisburg.
The city of Louisburg made the initial announcement in a social media post Monday, Jan. 23, stating that Ruder began serving as the Louisburg Municipal Court judge in 2008.
“He was hired, in part, based on representations that he was a licensed attorney,” the release stated. “In December 2022, the city became aware that Mr. Ruder allowed his law license to lapse and had never taken the certification examination that allows non-attorneys to sit as a municipal court judge.”
The city release went on to say that within days of learning this information, city officials contacted Ruder, and he confirmed the accuracy of the information and immediately resigned.
Ruder’s status is listed as “suspended” in the online Kansas Supreme Court Attorney Directory. The directory lists Ruder’s date of admission as Sept. 27, 1996.
Lisa Taylor, public information director with the Office of Judicial Administration, said Ruder’s law license was suspended in 2002 for not maintaining his annual registration requirement and not meeting his continuing legal education requirement.
The city of Louisburg launched an internal investigation after learning about the situation, and a follow-up announcement was made on the city’s Facebook page Monday, Feb. 13.
The post states that the city retained the services of an external unbiased law firm to advise the city on the situation.
“After consultation with said attorney, and in consultation with our own City Attorney, it is the position of the City of Louisburg that applicable case law supports the position that all acts of Judge Ruder while in office are valid and enforceable,” according to the release.
The city posting goes on to say that additional inquiries must be made in writing and directed to the attention of Louisburg City Attorney Jared Anderson at janderson@louisburgkansas.gov.
Jacklyn Paletta currently is serving as Louisburg’s municipal judge.
