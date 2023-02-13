Gavel
Metro Creative

LOUISBURG – All acts of former municipal judge David Ruder while he was in office are valid and enforceable despite the fact that he was serving without a valid law license for 20 years, according to the city of Louisburg.

Ruder recently resigned after reportedly allowing his law license to lapse but continuing to serve as a municipal judge for the city of Louisburg.

