OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie has scheduled two power outages for Thursday, Dec. 19, so city electric crews can replace faulty cables at the power plant substation, according to a news release.
On Dec. 5, a pair of cables faulted, causing a widespread power outage in the community, according to the release. Since that time the city has been operating with only one set of cables, so the capacity of the substation has been cut in half, city officials said.
The work will result in power outages for a portion of the community.
At 3 a.m. Thursday, city crews will kill power to the substation, remove the operating set of cables, install a temporary bypass and then energize the substation. Following this process, the crew will spend Thursday removing both sets of cables, pulling in new wire and terminating the ends of the cable, according to the release.
Then at 11 p.m. Thursday crews will kill the power to the substation in order to remove the temporary bypass and hook up both sets of new cables. After that is completed, they can restore power.
Both power outages are expected to last one to two hours, according to the city.
The portion of the city highlighted in green on the attached map indicates which areas will be affected by the outages.
