LOUISBURG – Dog lovers who want to share their ideas for a dog park in Louisburg will have the opportunity to do so with city officials.
An informal gathering will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at City Hall, located at 215 S. Broadway in Louisburg. Members of the public are welcome to come and go at any time during that hour.
City staff plans to pursue a grant to help construct a dog park, and public input will be helpful in crafting the grant application.
