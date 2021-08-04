OSAWATOMIE — Cathy Caldwell wants to know what the community’s vision is for the OZ Commons Osawatomie Downtown Redevelopment project. The City Council member is not alone.
On Tuesday, June 27, residents had a chance to meet and interact with the redevelopment project’s consultant team — Architect One, Alta Planning and Shockey Consulting — and hear from city staff and members of the OzCOMP advisory group, of which Caldwell is a member.
The event, which took place in the Osawatomie High School cafeteria, featured interactive stations, maps, questions, and other media to help the city and consultants gather as much feedback and opinion as they could. Participants had a chance to weigh in on a variety of topics: “Vision & Values,” “Investing in Walking & Biking,” “Existing Conditions / Opportunities & Challenges,” “Routes & Preferences Map Drawings,” “Redevelopment Preferences” and “Ideas & Location Preferences.”
The OZ Commons Osawatomie Downtown Redevelopment project is a community-driven plan that will focus on downtown, connecting key transportation corridors and trails while enhancing the community’s identity and role in the region, according to a city news release.
“It’s getting people to understand that the streets and sidewalks that we have are public spaces, and that you can actually hold events and use them in different ways,” City Manager Jeff Scanlon said. “It’s activating those corridors that really makes a difference.”
According to the city, some of the key outcomes of the project are to:
- Reconnect the town to its past and the Flint Hills Trail State Park, which is the second newest park in Kansas and the seventh longest rails-to-trails conversion in the United States.
- Build an active, sustainable, and renewable plan to create a more walkable community.
- Incorporate bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure throughout downtown with a series of historic and scenic trail and sidewalk loops.
- Implementation of the plan can attract visitors and cyclists and put Osawatomie on the map as a key destination on the Flint Hills Trail.
- Data analysis and community input will inform design and provide a community-driven plan to guide the city of Osawatomie.
“I think it’s more outside the box than what you would normally see in this area,” Caldwell said. “And I think we have to do that because we have to attract people and businesses to our town if we want to continue developing and be able to give our residents what they need.”
The city of Osawatomie has received a grant through the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) Planning Sustainable Places Program. The grant is part of the Creating Sustainable Places initiative and the region’s long-range plan: “Connected 2050.” The city was selected among other regional applicants to further “vibrant, connected and green places.”
Eighty-four such grants have been given out since the sustainable places program began in 2013, said Martin Rivarola, assistant director of transporation and land use for MARC, who was in attendance.
“Many of them that have similar goals as this one — finding what are things that can be done to establish or arrive at a community vision,” Rivarola said. “So the first step of that is what is that vision?”
Through this program, communities will do a lot of engagement activities like the one being held in the OHS cafeteria, Rivarola said.
“We’re far enough along in the program that we’re actually seeing communities implement some of the results of these activities, these studies, and there’s some really good success stories that you can actually see right now,” Rivarola said.
This project marks the largest planning efforts undertaken by the city and community of Osawatomie since the 1990s, city officials said.
“It’s all about moving forward as a community,” Caldwell said of the project. “Our residents, this is all about them. We can come up with the concepts and the ideas, but it’s really what they want, what they could use, what they can get excited about to motive them to move forward too.”
John and Angela Wastlund were among the 48 community members who participated in the July 27 event.
“I like that they are asking for the community’s input,” Pastor John Wastlund said. “I think that buy-in is important if this is going to be successful.”
The next Oz Commons community meeting is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, in the Osawatomie Middle School cafeteria. The meetings feature a come-and-go format.
Scott Gales, president of Architect One, said he prefers this type of interactive meeting rather than having someone talk to a room full of people for an hour.
“People have been asking a lot of great questions,” Gales said at the July 27 event. “The whole premise of this is the benefit of engagement. People have an opportunity to share their voice.”
Gales said his company has had the opportunity to do this type of interactive event in multiple communities for different types of projects.
“What we find is beyond people’s expectations when folks can come together and share their input and the end result they tend to see a little bit of their input,” Gales said. “They tend to have a more active ownership in it.
“Whether we’re picking the most scenic routes to go somewhere or what are the funnest activities. What are the most important places in town? What are the amenities you want to see?” Gales said. “It allows people to look at the whole spectrum and then depending on what the consensus and the priorities are at the end, then that’s when people can come together and decide, ‘all right, if this is what we really want, how are we going to make it happen.’”
Gales said most people are shocked when they find out how easy it is to make it happen when they don’t think about money first.
“What they think about is ‘if we think this is the most important, and if this is going to happen, how are we going to make it happen?’” Gales said. “And it’s amazing, usually there are people, whether it’s private sector or grants … usually what you find is it usually doesn’t take tax dollars. Because what you find is when the community is behind it, there are people willing to underwrite and support it in a way that folks can realize, and that’s what’s exciting about it.”
Those who are unable to attend one of the community meetings can complete a project survey: surveymonkey.com/r/ozcommons. More than 300 people have taken the survey so far, city officials said.
Caldwell, who represents Ward 4 on the council, said she is excited about the project.
“We’ve got a wonderful, great community here,” Caldwell said. “We just need to let it shine. Hopefully this will help let it shine.”
