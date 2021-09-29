OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie will seek American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to help fix the water distribution system that supports Osawatomie Middle School.
City Manager Mike Scanlon, Mayor Mark Govea, and USD 367 Superintendent Justin Burchett appeared before county commissioners earlier this month to request up to $200,000 of the county’s ARPA funds to fix 100-year-old water lines that are failing to provide adequate water pressure to half of the school building’s fire suppression system.
Scanlon told the Osawatomie City Council at its Sept. 23 meeting that the school district received a letter from the Kansas Fire Marshal the first of September that asked how the district intended to correct the problem, and the fire marshal placed the building on fire watch.
“Right now they are on fire watch which means the custodian or the principal has to walk around the building every hour in that portion of the building that the suppression system hasn’t passed (state standards),” Scanlon said.
Govea told the council it’s a safety issue at the middle school that has to be addressed soon.
In a resolution prepared for the meeting, Scanlon said engineer BG Consultants estimated the repair cost to be $296,707. Scanlon said the city will request up to $200,000 in ARPA funds to cover most of the cost because the city currently doesn’t have adequate funding to pay for the repairs on its own. He said the problem was on the city’s portion of the lines, not the school’s.
“The lines that surround the school were built somewhere between 1918 and 1920,” Scanlon said. “The old high school was built in 1919.”
Calcification has built up in the 4-inch line over the past century that restricts the flow, he said.
“And because there are other people taking water off of it, you can’t maintain enough pressure, and so this is to fix what we believe is the pressure requirement so they (school district) can pass the fire suppression test,” Scanlon said.
The city manager said it’s not as simple as fixing a portion of that line. He pointed out the city has made seven repairs to lines in the middle school area in the past year.
“So what we want to do is replace as much (water line) infrastructure as we can around the school,” Scanlon said. “It would also benefit the adjoining property owners.”
One of the categories ARPA funds can be used for is water, he said.
To request ARPA funding, a requirement of the act is that the city has to pass a resolution to solicit the money. Council members voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
Scanlon said the city would go before the County Commission again in the next two weeks to make a formal request for the funds. He thought commissioners were generally receptive to approving ARPA funds for the repair project during their recent discussion. Commissioners would have to vote to approve the funding.
