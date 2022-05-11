The public will have the opportunity to learn more about what goes into putting on an election in Miami County during “Election 101” as the 2022 election draws closer.
The Miami County Clerk/Election Office is holding the information session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the commission chambers at the Miami County Administration Building, located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White said after a short presentation, the public will have the chance to ask questions and cast a fun ballot.
Elections, ballot boxes, redistricting and other related topics have been in the news of late at the state and national level.
White said this is the first time the clerk/election office has put on this type of information session about elections since 2016, and she encourages everyone to attend.
