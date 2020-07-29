The Miami County Clerk’s office plans to test vote tabulation and optical scanning equipment to be used in the Aug. 4 primary election at 3 p.m. Friday, July 31, in the upstairs conference room at the Miami County Extension Office, 104 S. Brayman St., Paola.
The equipment check is open to the public.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, for the primary election. In response to the continued spread of COVID-19, the county clerk’s office has implemented safety protocols to protect voters, volunteer poll workers and staff during the voting process.
The deadline to request a mail ballot for the Aug. 4 primary has already passed, but in-person advance voting is still taking place at the former Miami County Sheriff’s Office, located at 118 S. Pearl St. in Paola. The advance voting site has been prepped with safety measures and social distancing protocols as well.
The clerk’s office is offering additional hours and extending hours for advance voting in an effort to minimize the need for lines at the polling site to also help mitigate the COVID-19 risk in what could prove to be a record turnout for a primary – with two House seats, a county office and two school board bond issues on the ballot.
Advance voting at the former sheriff’s office will be available during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this week through Friday, July 31. It also will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, and again the day before the primary from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 3.
The advance voting site will remain open after business hours until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30.
The results of the Aug. 4 primary will be canvassed at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the public information/election verification room in the Miami County Clerk’s office, which is located in the Miami County Administration Building at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
