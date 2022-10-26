Alana Cloutier, a Humboldt Democrat, and Fred Gardner, a Garnett Republican, will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election for the Kansas House District 9 seat, which includes portions of southern Miami County and Osawatomie.
In an effort to better educate voters, The Miami County Republic recently sent both candidates a list of questions about key issues and their top priorities. Their responses are printed below.
Name: Alana Cloutier
Age: 44
Occupation: Small business owner
Family: Husband Paul, two sets of parents who live within two blocks of us here in Humboldt, one chihuahua, and four black cats.
If elected, what would be your top three priorities?
Education — Continue fully funding our public schools — including special education. The legislature must also meet its commitment to KPERS and provide a cost of living adjustment.
Cutting taxes — I’m hearing about taxes at doors, so here’s two easy ways we can cut taxes for a whole lot of Kansans.
1. Funding the LAVTRF, which exists to lower your property taxes, but which hasn’t been funded in over 20 years.
2. Grocery tax! Let’s get rid of it! It’s estimated that a family of four pays $500 a year in sales taxes on groceries. Why are we phasing it out over several years when we have the money to do it now?
Rural representation- Rural Kansas — and most of District 9 is rural — gets overlooked in Topeka. The Legislature talks about rural parts of the state, but they seem to forget that rural Kansas has towns. Those towns have a long list of things they need, and a good start would be to focus on housing, child care, and infrastructure upgrades.
What do you think are the biggest issues the state Legislature will face in 2023, and how should they be addressed?
I think the biggest issue the legislature will face in 2023 is the legislature itself. Single party rule has not been a good thing, and I really hope we break the Republican supermajority and we can get back to bi-partisan governing in Topeka for the good of the people of Kansas. We need a renewed focus on kitchen table issues — not culture war issues.
As for policy, I think we will see a push to pass legislation to limit reproductive rights. This is despite the record turnout on 8/2 and the 59 percent of Kansas voters who said no to giving the legislature a blank check to pass more restrictions.
I’d like to see a move towards legalization of medical marijuana, since 37 states have already done so, and it is supported by voters across the political spectrum. Not to mention the sales tax we are losing out on to neighboring states!
What should be done to ensure all Kansans have access to mental health services?
One of the easiest things we can do is to finally pass Medicaid Expansion, which is hugely popular with voters, will insure 160,000 Kansans (including thousands of veterans) but the GOP controlled Legislature refuses to pass. Patients with access to treatment options in their community are more likely to seek treatment. Lack of access to affordable care for the uninsured means that treatment will often be delayed, and end up being more expensive. Our state hospitals are overburdened, and we need to make sure that patients have those local options.
What would you do to expand economic growth in Kansas?
One thing we can do is invest in new housing! It’s hard to get people to move to your community, or for young families to consider staying, or for employers to expand if there’s nowhere for people to live. Miami County has benefited from proximity to Kansas City, but in Southeast Kansas 1948 is the average build year of our housing stock, and 22 percent of that stock in Anderson and Allen County is considered poor or below. Building those houses is also a great way for rural kids who don’t want to go to a 4-year college to get into the building trades.
Why should voters choose you?
Three of the four counties that make up the new District 9 lost population in the last census. We need a voice in Topeka who will fight to get our district the resources it needs to move into the future. I’ve never been one to keep an opinion to myself, and I can be a real squeaky wheel, which is what you want in a representative! Regardless of your party affiliation, I will be transparent about what’s happening in the legislature, and available to constituents.
Name: Fred Gardner
Age: 69
Occupation: veterinarian
Family: Wife Jackie, four grown sons: Bert; Austin and wife Katie, granddaughter Lucy and grandson on the way; Wes; Bryce.
If elected, what would be your top three priorities?
My first priority would be to protect the economic interests of individuals and families. In recent years, the cost of living for families and individuals has increased dramatically. Spending by state government has also increased rapidly. We must work to control state government spending to avoid future tax increases that hurt families and individuals. Secondly, I would work to limit the further expansion of state regulation and control. The people of the 9th district are good at governing themselves. We do not need more government oversight, particularly in local business. Passage of the HCR 5014 amendment on the November 8th ballot would help with that. Thirdly, we need to pass the Fairness in Sports legislation. We need to treat all people with respect, but athletic events should be kept fair for women and girls.
What do you think are the biggest issues the state Legislature will face in 2023, and how should they be addressed?
Controlling state spending is essential. Spending has increased 37 percent in the last four years. This is not sustainable unless spending increases are controlled or taxes go up. Secondly, a medical marijuana bill was passed by the House of Representatives last session, and I expect the Senate to act on it in the next session. I am a medical person and understand that the Food and Drug Administration has brought us the safest and most effective drug review system in the world. We should trust that system with all medical products, including marijuana. Careful planning and controls need to be put in place. Thirdly, Medicaid expansion will continue to be discussed. The present Medicaid system provides assistance to those who fall below the poverty line. The administration of this program has struggled for many years to deliver. Enrollment is slow and I have heard many complaints. We should not expand a program that is not functioning well. Kansas would be responsible for part of the cost of this expansion which requires more tax dollars and tax increases.
What should be done to ensure all Kansans have access to mental health services?
One of the biggest problems in mental health care is getting people to acknowledge their problem and take advantage of the currently available services. More public education, walk-in clinics and school programs would help.
What would you do to expand economic growth in Kansas?
Economic development with the best chance of long-term success is to keep and expand existing businesses. Two major problems that existing businesses and start-ups face is over-regulation and taxation. Grants are often not sustainable in the long run and not fair to all business players.
Why should voters choose you?
I am a long-term resident of the 9th district and have done business here for a long time. I’ve helped people with their problems and I understand business and agriculture. I’m a common-sense problem solver who cares about people. I can bring clear thinking and non-partisan civility to the Statehouse.
