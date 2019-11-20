PAOLA — A record number of runners and walkers participated in the seventh annual Miami County 4-H Foundation Clover Run 5K on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Wallace Park in Paola.
A total of 107 runners/walkers, supported by more than 30 volunteers and 40 sponsors, helped make the event successful, according to a news release.
The 5K was followed by a kids run, breakfast, awards ceremony and door prize.
Awards were presented to the top three overall winners for men and women and the first-place finishers in each age category. The largest team was recognized with a gift certificate. All race participants received a race T-shirt and breakfast.
This year’s Clover Run 5K raised more than $6,000 to support 4-H programs and the youth and volunteers of the Marais des Cygnes District (Linn and Miami counties). Funds raised reduce local and state camp, clinic and educational event participant fees, volunteer leader certification expenses and supplement endowed scholarship monies for graduating seniors, according to the release.
Since inception in 2003, the Miami County 4-H Foundation has provided more than $86,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors; more than $36,000 toward county camp costs; more than $20,980 toward project/program equipment, supplies and training; and more than $34,438 to youth participating in national or state educational events, according to the release.
Race results were:
- Overall No. 1: Male — Tony Barker; Female — Gemma Downey
- Overall No. 2: Male — Tony Wagnor; Female — Alana Bollinger
- Overall No. 3: Male — Will Hardwick; Female — Emma Guge
- 9 & Under: Male — Jake Hardwick; Female — Maggie Hart
- 10-14: Male — Levi Minden; Female — Rachel Aistrup
- 15-19: Male — Christian Dunmeyer; Female — Shelby Minden
- 20-29: Male — JaVon McGee; Female — Kelccey Manchester
- 30-39: Male — Gabriel Pfefferkorn; Female — Abby Hardwick
- 40-49: Male — Brian Bollinger; Female — Susan Sharp
- 50-59: Male — David Downey; Female — Joi Hackemeyer
- 60-69: Female — Mary Twarog
- Largest Team: Father Pete’s Running Angels
