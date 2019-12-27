OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie State Hospital officials are working to correct issues identified by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) surveyors during a surprise inspection in November.
The surveyors focused on eight patients at the 60-bed Adair Acute Care unit from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6. On Dec. 2, the state hospital received an official statement of deficiencies from the CMS surveyors, who reported issues such as treatment plans that were missing notes, lacked measurable goals and weren’t individualized enough for the patients.
Dr. Kristin Feeback, who was appointed as the new superintendent of the state hospital in September, said she spoke with the CMS surveyors before they left Nov. 6, and she had a pretty good idea about the deficiencies they were going to file. Feeback said they were primarily documentation errors, and she and her staff immediately began to correct the issues.
“As early as the day after the survey, staff and leadership were meeting to develop plans to better document progress,” Feeback said. “Work began proactively to ensure the deficiencies cited by CMS were addressed quickly and thoroughly.”
The Dec. 2 statement of deficiencies gave the hospital and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) 10 days to submit a plan of correction, which they did. The plan states Jan. 10 as the day in which all deficiencies will be corrected, but Feeback believes they are already in compliance. The compliance deadline needed to be within 45 days of the Dec. 2 statement of deficiencies.
Feeback said they received a letter from CMS on Friday, Dec. 20, stating that their plan has been approved. State hospital officials are now awaiting another unannounced visit from CMS surveyors who will check to make sure the Adair unit is in compliance.
If the hospital is not cleared by March 1, 2020, CMS threatened to once again terminate Medicare payments to the Adair unit.
The hospital lost Medicaid certification in January 2016, a move that resulted in the loss of about $1 million a month in federal funds.
After the state hospital renovated the 60-bed Adair Acute Care facility, CMS recertified the Adair Acute Care unit in 2017.
Feeback said she doesn’t believe it will reach that point this time because the problems are already being addressed.
She said the staff at the Adair unit are completing daily audits of treatment plans, reviewing patients’ strengths and ensuring that goals are measurable and the treatment plan interventions are individualized and therapeutic.
Quality review indicators are also being tracked to assist with the development of continued education for clinicians in order to improve the quality of care, and a treatment plan training guide and curriculum are being updated to provide ongoing education, she said.
“I feel very confident,” Feeback said. “Adair Acute Care and Osawatomie State Hospital staff are dedicated and committed to providing excellent care to their patients day in and day out, and their greatest priority is the health and safety of every person they treat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.