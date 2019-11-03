LOUISBURG - With winter fast approaching, Louisburg's annual Coats for Folks drive is underway.
Coats for Folks is a community project that collects coats, hats, scarves and gloves and distributes them to those in need.
Collection boxes are available at area businesses and churches throughout town, according to a Louisburg United Methodist Church press release. New and gently used donations are accepted. Collection boxes will be available through Dec. 6.
This year's Coats for Folks distribution will be moving to the Louisburg United Methodist Church, 249 N. Metcalf Road. The distribution will be Dec. 12-14.
About 300 to 400 coats are collected and distributed within the community annually.
People needing winter apparel are able to choose their own coat to suit their needs.
