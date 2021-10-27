LOUISBURG — The annual Louisburg Ministerial Alliance Coats for Folks drive is currently accepting donations of new or gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves and blankets.
Donations are being accepted through Nov. 13 at the Louisburg United Methodist Church, which is located at 249 N. Broadway in Louisburg. The church is the only collection point this year for the winter apparel donations. Bins are available outside the church for donations, said Shawna Heien, one of the volunteer coordinators.
Distribution will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 15-16, at the church, Heien said.
The group has moved up the donation and distribution process in hopes of getting coats and cold-weather apparel in peoples’ hands before the really cold weather sets in, she said.
Individuals can make an anonymous request for coats by texting the Coats for Folks text line at 913-372-3001 or emailing: coatsforfolkslouis burg@gmail.com.
Heien encourages everyone to follow the Coats for Folks Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CoatsForFolks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.