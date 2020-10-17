LOUISBURG – Coats for Folks is gearing up for another year of helping individuals and families in need of a warm coat this winter.
Organizers said that due to COVID-19, the program will look a little different this year.
“We are asking for specific requests from those in need and then will ask the public for donations to fill those specific needs,” the Coats for Folks committee said in a news release. “The Coats for Folks committee will then coordinate getting the coats to those individuals in need.”
Coats for Folks is a community service organization in Louisburg that gathers coats in late fall and distributes locally to those in need in early December. The program reaches families from other communities as well.
The service organization has helped families and individuals from more than 10 communities since the program began in 2008, according to the release.
The Coats for Folks committee said the organization is not hosting open “shop” days this year.
“Look for us on our Facebook page @ Coats for Folks or email coatsforfolkslouisburg@gmail.com,” the committee said in the release. “All requests should be received by Nov. 15, 2020, and we will try to fill all requests by Dec. 1, 2020.”
Individuals who have questions, need additional information or would like to help in any way, can text Coats for Folks at 913-372-3001 (this number only accepts texts not voice calls) or email coatsforfolkslouisburg@gmail.com, according to the release.
“Be sure to “like” the Coats for Folks Facebook page,” the committee said. “Contact with Coats for Folks can also be made privately through Facebook message via the Coats for Folks page.”
