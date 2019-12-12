LOUISBURG – More than 1,000 coats for all ages plus hats, gloves, scarves and blankets are available for those in need of a warm coat or accessories this winter, said organizers of the Coats for Folks program in Louisburg.
The Coats for Folks giveaway is taking place for the next three days, Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 12-14, at the Louisburg United Methodist Church, 249 N. Metcalf St., in Louisburg. The distribution on Thursday ends at 7 p.m., and then continues from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Those in need of a coat that cannot make it to the church during giveaway hours, or if privacy is an issue, can call the church office at 913-837-2374 for alternative arrangements, organizers said.
It’s not just open to Louisburg residents. Anyone in the area that is in need of a coat may stop by the church to make their selections and being a member of the church is not a requirement, said Lesli Baker, event organizer.
“The community has been wonderful in donating the coats,” Baker said.
Coats for Folks started in the community 12 years ago, she said.
Leftover coats and accessories will be donated to the Grace United Community Ministries in downtown Kansas City, Mo., after this weekend. This mission serves homeless, those suffering from addictions and has a children’s after school tutoring program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.