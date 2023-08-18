Comcast recently announced plans for a two-year project that will expand its Xfinity 10G Network infrastructure over 107 miles to reach more than 4,000 homes and businesses in the Paola and Hillsdale areas in Miami County.
The multi-million-dollar infrastructure expansion project is set to begin in early 2024, according to a news release from Comcast.
Comcast stated in the release that it worked closely with representatives of Paola, Hillsdale and Miami County to make the project a reality.
“The expansion will bring residential broadband speeds faster than 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) and business speeds up to 100 Gbps,” the Comcast release states. “In the last three years, Comcast has invested nearly $40.3 million in the State of Kansas including more than $11.4 million in technology and infrastructure, such as network upgrades to deliver innovative, reliable and affordable broadband service to everyone in the Comcast service area in Kansas.”
Janet McRae, Miami County’s economic development director, said the project will fill a big need for high-speed internet.
“Comcast’s announcement to expand further south into Miami County provides additional service options to some customers but also brings service to some areas currently without any high-speed provider,” McRae said. “The need for our residents and businesses to have high-speed internet options is only going to continue to increase in the future. We look forward to the opportunities this investment in our county will bring.”
Paola City Manager Randi Shannon said the city is excited about the project, and city officials will work closely with Comcast throughout the infrastructure construction project to minimize any issues for local residents.
"We are excited for Comcast's commitment to bring high-speed internet to our residents and businesses,” Shannon said. “Members of our staff have already begun meeting with Comcast to help streamline their construction needs and hopefully minimize any disruptions that may occur. High-speed internet supports so many parts of our daily lives. Increased access benefits not just those who work from home or enjoy digital entertainment, but it also brings vital healthcare and similar services into the homes of our most vulnerable residents. We are grateful for Comcast's investment and are excited to see the opportunities it brings."
Kayln Hove, regional senior vice president for Comcast, said it makes sense to expand Comcast’s broadband network.
“Comcast is proud to partner with Paola and Hillsdale to connect businesses and residents to our reliable, high-speed Xfinity 10G Network,” Hove said. “As the world we live in becomes increasingly digital, we remain focused on not only bringing our broadband network to more homes and businesses in Kansas, but also on future-proofing our network to meet the ever-increasing appetite for education, business and entertainment.”
Once the expansion is complete, residential customers will be able to take advantage of Xfinity’s full suite of internet products, including the company’s Internet Essentials program that provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income-constrained households, according to the release.
Since its inception in 2011, the program has connected more than 6,400 Kansas residents. Comcast also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides qualifying households with a $30 monthly credit toward internet and mobile services.
For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, cybersecurity, managed solutions and Comcast Business Mobile products designed specifically for their employee’s needs, according to the release.
