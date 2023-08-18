230823_mr_comcast_01

Comcast plans to expand its infrastructure so it can offer high-speed internet to the Paola and Hillsdale areas of Miami County.

Comcast recently announced plans for a two-year project that will expand its Xfinity 10G Network infrastructure over 107 miles to reach more than 4,000 homes and businesses in the Paola and Hillsdale areas in Miami County.

The multi-million-dollar infrastructure expansion project is set to begin in early 2024, according to a news release from Comcast.

