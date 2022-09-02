Spring Hill Welcome Sign
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

SPRING HILL – Comcast plans to expand its fiber network to homes and businesses in Spring Hill to enhance broadband connectivity and better serve its internet customers in the growing community, according to a company news release.

Working with the city of Spring Hill, Comcast said it will bring secure gigabit broadband service to more than 3,400 homes and businesses citywide, and it will invest $9 million in a 2-year project to expand its network infrastructure over 75 miles in the area.

