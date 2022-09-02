SPRING HILL – Comcast plans to expand its fiber network to homes and businesses in Spring Hill to enhance broadband connectivity and better serve its internet customers in the growing community, according to a company news release.
Working with the city of Spring Hill, Comcast said it will bring secure gigabit broadband service to more than 3,400 homes and businesses citywide, and it will invest $9 million in a 2-year project to expand its network infrastructure over 75 miles in the area.
Comcast said the expansion will bring residential broadband speeds faster than 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) and business speeds up to 100 Gbps.
Over the past three years, Comcast said it has enhanced its network and product offerings to reach more residents and businesses in the surrounding area with gigabit-capable speeds.
Comcast is a global media and technology company with more than 57 million customers in the United States and Europe, according to the release.
In the past three years, Comcast has invested more than $12.6 million in technology and infrastructure in Kansas, including upgrades to its network, according to the release. Comcast said the Spring Hill expansion brings the company’s statewide investment to more than $21 million.
"This is an exciting time for the city of Spring Hill. Broadband has been an issue for many years, and this is a city-wide solution that will benefit everyone in the community,” Spring Hill Mayor Joe Berkey said in the news release. “A real broadband solution was one of the highest priorities on my list when I took office, and I tackled it head-on.”
A Comcast official talked about some of the benefits of the company’s investment in Spring Hill, including in the education, business, and entertainment sectors.
“Ensuring all Spring Hill residents have access to reliable, high-speed internet is a top priority for Comcast,” said Kalyn Hove, regional senior vice president for Comcast. “As the world we live in becomes increasingly digital, we remain focused on not only bringing our broadband network to more Spring Hill homes and businesses, but also on future-proofing our network to meet the ever-increasing appetite for education, business, entertainment and more.”
Mayor Berkey said Comcast’s investment in the community will have an immediate impact in fulfilling a need for residents, as well as provide long-term development benefits.
“We will do our best to keep open lines of communication throughout the construction process,” Berkey said. “This is a good day for Spring Hill and a great step forward toward our future."
Comcast also recently submitted a grant application to the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Broadband Development. The $83.5 million grant program is to assist companies statewide with expanding their broadband infrastructure.
The state received 118 grant applications. Winners of the grants are to be announced by the state in the fall.
The company’s proposed grant project would extend the Comcast network from Spring Hill and build fiber to the unincorporated communities of Antioch, Hillsdale and Wagstaff, as well as Marysville and Ten Mile townships.
The proposed project is a 135-mile fiber build to serve 1,062 unserved passings: 835 households, 196 farms, 26 businesses and five community institutions, including the East Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, according to Comcast’s grant application.
Comcast delivers broadband, wireless, and video under its Xfinity brand.
Comcast said residential customers can take advantage of Xfinity’s full suite of internet products, including the company’s Internet Essentials program that provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income-constrained households.
The company said it also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides qualifying households a $30 monthly credit toward internet and mobile services.
For local businesses, Comcast Business will offer a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions, according to the release.
