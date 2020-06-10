FORT MEADE, Md. — Commander Phillip Hickman Jr., U.S. Navy, is being promoted to commander of Cryptologic Warfare Activity Sixty Seven (CWA-67).
Cmdr. Hickman will take command of CWA-67 in Fort Meade on July 1.
He is currently serving as the deputy information warfare commander for Carrier Strike Group NINE on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) aircraft carrier.
“To say that I am bursting with pride would be the understatement of the millennium,” Hickman said. “I have the unique privilege to lead the finest men and women that our great country has produced. I am currently responsible for Integrated Fires, Battlespace Awareness and Assured Command and Control operations under the Information Warfare Commander in the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group.”
Cmdr. Hickman graduated from Paola High School in 1993. After graduation, he attended a summer and fall semester of college and then served as a missionary for two years for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Minnesota Minneapolis Mission.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has hit the military as hard as it has the entire world, especially several ships, including the USS Theodore Roosevelt that Hickman was serving on. More than 1,000 sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19. The USS Theodore Roosevelt has been in port at Guam since March 27 for resupply and crew rest.
“Upon arrival pier side the ship implemented a phased and methodical approach to address the COVID-19 outbreak by moving groups of sailors off ship to on-base facilities starting on March 28 and then eventually out into local hotels in Guam for those sailors who tested negative for COVID-19 on April 2,” Cmdr. Hickman said.
“A portion of the crew remained on board to assist with maintaining essential equipment and to clean the ship. On April 23, the USS Theodore Roosevelt completed testing of the entire crew and on April 29 initiated a crew swap with those sailors maintaining and cleaning the ship with sailors complete with their quarantine or isolation period,” he said.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt will also be famous this winter when it is on the big silver screen with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick by Paramount Pictures.
Cmdr. Hickman was able to watch the making of the movie Top Gun: Maverick onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The movie will be released in December. He had the opportunity to meet some of the cast and crew and get a behind-the-scenes look at how a Hollywood movie is made.
He said Tom Cruise was outstanding during the filming and very accommodating to the crew.
“Everyone who wanted to meet Tom Cruise got to meet him,” Hickman said. “He was a true professional and a great American.”
Cmdr. Hickman initially enlisted in the Navy and attended Recruit Training Command boot camp at Great Lakes, Ill., in 1998. He completed Cryptologic Technician Technical School in Pensacola, Fla., and Classic Wizard School at the Naval Security Group Activity at Winter Harbor, Maine.
He graduated from Regis University in 2001 with a bachelor of science degree in business and was commissioned through the Officer Candidate School.
Cmdr. Hickman holds a master’s degree in Administration from Central Michigan University and holds a cyber security certificate from the Naval Postgraduate School.
Cmdr. Hickman began his cryptologic career as a technical electronic intelligence signals analyst at NSGA in Denver. While with NSGA at Fort Meade he served as a global targets watch officer on the National Security Agency and Central Security Service (NSA/CSS) National Security Operations Center watch floor and as an action officer in NSA’s Integrated Broadcast Service Support Office. He then served as the electronic warfare officer aboard the USS Porter (DDG 78) where he deployed as part of a surface strike group. Hickman then served as the cryptologic carry-on program functional manager in U.S. Fleet Forces Command’s N2/39 directorate. He later served as the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/5th fleet cryptologic resource coordinator, signals intelligence collection manager and naval activities control office where he deployed with Naval Special Warfare Group Three as the direct support element officer in charge of SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team One.
Cmdr. Hickman then went to NSA/CSS Georgia where he completed a joint duty assignment as the associate deputy director for transnational issues. Next, at Navy Information Operation Command Georgia, he served as the fleet operations officer for all direct support operations. Cmdr. Hickman then served as the executive officer at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station in Pensacola.
Cmdr. Hickman’s personal awards include Defense Meritorious Service, Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), Joint Service Achievement Medal, and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards). During his more than two decades of service, Hickman said there are many memorable moments from his career.
“My most memorable moments, I am not allowed to talk about, however, there are a few that I think would be appropriate to share,” Hickman said. “I loved learning how to drive a Guided Missile Destroyer; however, parallel parking was a bit tricky.” He also stated that earning the Surface Warfare Officer pin in Yorktown, Va., was another great moment.
Cmdr. Hickman also said that, “when I graduated Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Pensacola, Fla., and my Marine Corps Drill Instructor was standing there saluting me will be an experience that I will never forget.”
Operationally he said that he, “...had the privilege of briefing Gen. James Mattis (at the time he was the CENTCOM Commander) and all of his three star component commanders at his forward headquarters on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar during the U.S. Central Command Component Commanders Conference in 2014.”
Cmdr. Hickman also mentioned representing the United States at a NATO Electronic Warfare summit at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, launching and recovering off of an aircraft carriers flight deck, and being reunited with his family after each deployment as highlights of his career that have made a lasting impression.
Cmdr. Hickman and his wife Tracy Kester have been married for 23 years. The couple has six children. He is the son of Judy Hickman and the late Phil Hickman.
