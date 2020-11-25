David Toland, the state’s Secretary of Commerce, talked about Miami County’s potential when he met with county commissioners Nov. 4.
“We’re grateful for the partnership that we have with Miami County, which is one of the state’s growing counties,” Toland said. “And it’s doing quite well, and we want to be a strong partner in continuing that growth.”
Toland told commissioners he planned to spend the afternoon with Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae and her team on a tour of Miami County that included stops at Doherty Steel, the Louisburg Cider Mill and other businesses.
Toland said the Department of Commerce has a great working relationship with Miami County Economic Development and Director McRae.
“This is actually my second visit to Miami County in a month, because I think it’s about four weeks ago when Governor Kelly and I were here for the ribbon-cutting at the Flint Hills Nature Trail (on Oct. 7) in Osawatomie,” Toland said.
Commission Chairman Rob Roberts thanked Toland for attending the trail ribbon-cutting and for taking the time to meet with some of the county’s businesses.
“The trail is a very positive move for Miami County, and I know Mayor Govea looks forward to having hundreds of guests in the community using that trail,” Roberts said.
Roberts noted that Doherty Steel recently celebrated its 60th anniversary as a thriving family business, and that the Louisburg Cider Mill is a popular destination for both county residents and visitors.
“The Cider Mill has certainly been an attraction for Miami County for lots of families coming to have fall entertainment and just come enjoy what I call ‘farm life,’ and enjoy the fruits of their labor there,” Roberts said.
The chairman told Toland he would like to see more businesses come into the county, along with growth of existing businesses.
“You know on that point our deal flow is up dramatically this year, in spite of COVID and a lot of the civil unrest that we’ve had,” Toland said.
The secretary said part of that success has been a concerted effort to make sure his department has got strong partnerships at the local level.
“But also we’ve put back together the state’s recruitment team around the country. So we have a full-time recruiter who is on the East Coast in New York, representing the state of Kansas,” Toland said. “We have a full time recruiter in Chicago.”
The department also has full-time recruiters in Los Angeles, Dallas and Springfield, Mo., he said.
“So we have someone who is physically in the market, representing the state and paying calls on companies and businesses,” Toland said. “It’s a little different right now with COVID, but we think that physical presence matters a lot.”
Toland said the state’s international division is also back on its feet.
“We’re working with Kansas companies that may have a portion of their supply chain that’s located outside the United States,” Toland said. “We want to bring those jobs back to the U.S. and specifically back to Kansas. And so we’ve got a targeted effort around that, and we think that’s going to bear fruit.”
Toland also took a moment to introduce his 11-year-old son, William, who was accompanying him on the tour that day.
Commissioners thanked Toland for taking the time to stop at the County Commission meeting and wished him well on his tour.
“Make sure your son gets some doughnuts (at the Cider Mill),” Commissioner Tyler Vaughan said.
“We will,” Toland said, smiling.
