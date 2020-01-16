PAOLA – Miami County commissioners ushered in the new year with several appointments to boards, committees and the planning commission at their Wednesday, Jan. 8, meeting.
Chairman Rob Roberts also presented a plaque to outgoing Chairman Phil Dixon in appreciation for his service in that leadership role.
“Commissioner Dixon has been chairman for the last two years, and we really truly do appreciate him and his leadership style and involvement,” Roberts said to applause from the audience.
Commissioners made the following appointments:
- Kelli Broers, Miami County Planning Commission
- Charlene Weiss, Lake Region Solid Waste Authority
- Joe Flake, Paola Township clerk
- Charlie Eggleston, Stanton Township clerk
- Dennis Fenoughty, Stanton Township trustee
- Jim Meinig, Stanton Township treasurer
- Chairman Roberts, Miami County Economic Development Committee
- Commissioner Tyler Vaughan, Miami County Economic Development Committee
