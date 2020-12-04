Motorists will see bridge and culvert construction projects taking place on three county roads in the coming weeks.
Miami County commissioners have approved the replacement of a bridge on 319th Street and two culverts, located on 299th Street and on Lone Star Road.
The Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 18, awarded the three projects to Bryan-Ohlmeier Construction Co. Inc.
Project Manager Matt Oehlert with the county Road and Bridge Department told commissioners the company was the apparent low bidder for all three projects.
At their Wednesday, Nov. 25 meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 to authorize Commission Chair Rob Roberts to execute the three contracts with Bryan-Ohlmeier Construction.
The 319th Street bridge project is located about one-third of a mile east of Pleasant Valley Road. The project was bid at $142,340.12. Oehlert’s report indicated the project is scheduled for 120 working days.
The culvert project on 299th Street is located just east of Victory Road, and was bid at $239,081.45. The project also is scheduled for 120 working days.
The culvert to be replaced on Lone Star Road is located a half mile north of 287th Street and is slated for 100 working days. The project bid was $179,811.50.
Combined, the bids totaled approximately $561,233, which is about $47,000 under the the county’s budget of $608,521 for the three projects, according to Oehlert’s report
All three projects are slated to start sometime between Dec. 14 and Feb. 8.
Several of the commissioners’ questions for Oehlert focused on the Lone Star Road culvert.
“You said 100 working days (for Lone Star), so what is that about four months it might be closed?” Commissioner Danny Gallagher said.
Oehlert said that was probably a good estimate – weather pending.
Roberts asked Oehlert if the county or contractor has prioritized which project would be first.
“Not necessarily. You could say they are all pretty equal,” Oehlert said. “How we’ve done it in the past is the contractor will have one crew demolish and then move to the next location, and the crew behind it will follow-up with erection of the bridges.”
Oehlert estimated the contractor is likely to follow that same game plan for these projects.
“So whether he starts one or the other, they are all going to get done well within the time frame, because the contractor is more than well versed in these types of structures,” Oehlert said.
Gallagher asked about the plans for leveling and raising the Lone Star Road culvert.
“They’re going to somewhat try to level that out but it’s not going to be totally level is it?” Gallagher said.
Oehlert indicated the culvert would not be completely leveled out, because of slope and right-of-way requirements.
“If memory serves, I don’t have the plans right in front of me, it should be about a five or six foot elevation lift, so it’s going to be something significant,” Oehlert said.
Roberts asked about the Road and Bridge Department’s plans for notifying the public when the projects are ready to begin.
Once the contractor announces what day he intends to actually close the road for a project, the county will put up advance warning signs at that location, Oehlert said.
“So if you’re talking about Lone Star, we’ll put them up at 287th and K-68 Highway,” Oehlert said. “We’ll also put it on our website, and it will go out on Facebook. We’ll also notify all emergency responders, all the school districts, and all the municipalities that are within the area.”
The project manager indicated that would be the same notification procedure for each project.
Roberts noted, primarily for the audience, that the commission was asking specific questions about the Lone Star project because the county plans to pave that road in 2021.
“The February (8th) late start is the latest date we can start Lone Star to be able to pave in an appropriate time manner,” Oehlert said.
