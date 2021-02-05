County commissioners unanimously approved a conditional-use permit (CUP) for construction of a communications tower near the Wildwood Education Center in southern Miami County.
The Miami County Planning Commission earlier voted 8-0 to recommend approval of the CUP and forwarded it to the County Commission.
The commission’s action on Wednesday, Jan. 27, was the final regulatory step in the process to build a 800 Megahertz radio system to be used by the dispatch center and all first responders with the sheriff, police, fire and EMS agencies in the county.
Dennis Ward, senior project manager with TUSA Consulting Services, told County commissioners during their Jan. 20 study session that Motorola expected to have the 800 MHz radio system fully operational by the end of June.
Commissioners voted in late October 2019 to purchase an 800 MHz radio system from Motorola to replace a dysfunctional VHF radio system. that has caused nothing but headaches for dispatchers and first responders across the county. The cost of the system, site development for the towers and a $500,000 contingency reserve brought the total to approximately $8.5 million.
Ward told commissioners Wednesday the city of Paola will be brought onto the new system by the end of February. A Harmony Road tower currently under construction near Hillsdale Lake should be operational sometime between late March and late April, Ward said. Louisburg, which utilizes the Harmony Road tower, will connect to the system once that tower is functional, he said.
The southern end of the county will rely in part on the 250-foot Wildwood tower, the final piece of the five-tower system strategically located to form a loop that encompasses the entire county. Beside construction of the Wildwood and Harmony Road towers, the radio system will utilize three existing towers.
