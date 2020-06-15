The Arnold Group has been selected to undertake a comprehensive salary survey and compensation plan of all employees who work for Miami County.
County commissioners voted 5-0 to authorize The Arnold Group to undertake the project for a one-time fee of $20,270, during their commission meeting Wednesday, June 10.
It has been six years since the county’s last formal salary survey and compensation plan was undertaken, Miami County Human Resources Director Holly Ray said in a memo to the county commission.
“This process also will help meet the requests for a better job description and evaluation tool,” Ray said in her memo.
Commissioner Phil Dixon asked County Administrator Shane Krull to discuss how the study would be funded.
Krull said the county’s general fund contains funding for professional services, and this survey would fall under that category.
“If you so desire to move forward, there would be funds available to pay for the study,” Krull said.
Dixon asked if the contract could be paid half up front, with the balance paid after the work is completed, as had been previously discussed in a study session.
Krull said a customary engagement with a professional services agency is to make part of the payment up front and then pay the balance upon receipt of the study.
“I think that would keep both sides on track that way,” Krull said.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan asked that Ray and her HR staff be prepared to provide the commission with information about employee benefits to go along with The Arnold Group’s finished salary survey and compensation plan.
“I think it’s going to be an important point for us to evaluate the full package (salary and benefits) together,” Vaughan said.
Commission Chairman Rob Roberts agreed that the county needs to look at the full package.
“This should be a total compensation evaluation so that we’re able to demonstrate to an employee what their total package is – benefits as well as a legally defendeable job description,” Roberts said.
The Arnold Group had asked the county for a $3,040 annual fee for support, but the commission did not include that portion of the proposal when it authorized the one-time fee for the study.
The Arnold Group study is estimated to take about six months to complete. The study will look at similar jobs in the private and public sectors.
“The county commissioners definitely want input on what counties, what communities are being benchmarked, so we don’t feel like we’re being compared against the highest or the lowest in the marketplace” Roberts said. “We want input on this as it goes along. The yearly renewable is something we would consider after the project is completed and how beneficial we feel like it can be implemented.”
Roberts said the commission would also like to understand from count staff the cost of turnover as part of the evaluation process.
“We want some kind of quantifying evidence of what turnover costs the county,” he said.
Roberts pointed out before the vote was taken that the county is not committed to follow The Arnold Group's recommendations.
“Should the commissioners support this action, this then by no means indicates that the county is obligated under any conditions to implement a pay structure as might be recommended by this group," Roberts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.