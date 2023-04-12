Several mill and overlay projects have been contracted for the summer construction season.
Miami County commissioners voted 5-0 on April 5 to award the contract for the 2023 asphalt program and Old Kansas City Road improvement project to Superior Bowen Asphalt Co. LLC for $3,911,410.
Superior Bowen was the low bidder for the combined asphalt program and Old KC Road projects.
Matt Oehlert, the county’s project manager, told commissioners the asphalt program will take place in conjunction with the quarter-cent sales tax project on Old KC Road.
The sales-tax-funded project includes polymer concrete overlays on three bridge decks and a two-inch mill and overlay on Old Kansas City Road, from the Osawatomie city limits to 335th Street.
The commission also voted 5-0 to engage Baldridge Engineering for the construction engineering services at $65,500.
Contracted mill and overlays are planned at the following locations:
Old Kansas City Road, from 335th Street to the 327th Street and U.S. Highway 169 interchange
311 Street, from Hedge Lane to the bridge that crosses U.S. 169
Hospital Drive, from 311th Street to 343rd Street
Hedge Lane, from 311th Street to 319th Street
319th Street to Block Road
319th Street, from Block Road to Oak Grove
Block Road, from 319th Street to 343rd Street
All the projects are two-inch mill and overlays, except 319th Street, from Block Road to Oak Grove which is currently a chip and seal road that is falling apart and will require a three-inch mill and overlay, Oehlert said.
The work is scheduled to begin between May 1 and Aug. 7, and take 90 working days.
