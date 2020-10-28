An open burn ban for all unincorporated areas of Miami County has been rescinded.
Miami County commissioners voted 5-0 Wednesday, Oct. 28, to pass a resolution that cancels the open burn ban which had been in place for two weeks. The cancellation was effective immediately.
The ban, which went into effect Oct. 14 because of dry and windy weather conditions, was lifted because the county has received sufficient moisture this week to alleviate dry conditions that had posed a fire threat, county officials said.
